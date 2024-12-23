Flo and Doris celebrate their 100th birthdays on the same day

Flo

Two ladies living in a Hereford care home recently celebrated their 100th birthdays on the same day.

And the Brockington House Care Community in Hafod Road ensured Flo Edmunds and Doris Foyle celebrated becoming centenarians in style.

The ladies were the centre of attention as their family and friends came into the home to join staff and other residents in a very special birthday celebration.

This included a party with musical entertainment, lots of nice food and, of course, two amazing cakes baked by the Brockington House Chefs.

Doris was joined by her two children, Carole and Robert, along with other members of her family. Robert travelled from his home in Ireland to celebrate with his mum.

Carole said: “It was a lovely day and Doris really enjoyed seeing her family and being the centre of attention. Brockington put on a lovely day for her.”

Flo was joined by her large family too, including her son John and daughter-in-law Val.

Val said: “We all had a wonderful time celebrating with Flo and we would like to thank Brockington for making it a day to remember for the whole family.”

Shann Thomas, Brockington House Home Director said: “It’s not every day that two of our residents turn 100 on the same day, so we were determined to mark it in style.

“Flo and Doris are two gorgeous ladies, and it was fantastic to see so members of their family joining our other ladies and gentlemen and staff in celebrating their amazing lives.”

Doris was born in London and was a legal typist when the Second World War broke out and then served as a bus conductor as part of the war effort. On VE Dar she was on the bus in central London and let everyone on the bus to celebrate.

She married her husband Frank, and they were married for 75 years before his death. Doris has lived at Brockington House for four years.

Flo was born in West Yorkshire and worked as a children’s nurse for her entire career. She has lived at Brockington House for three years.