Four under four: Nara Smith is cooking up another baby

Nara and Lucky Blue Smiths

At just 23 years old, Nara Aziza Smith, a media personality and a model, is pregnant with baby number four.

Originally from Germany and South Africa, the content creator has been known for her soft-spoken TikTok videos where she cooks food from scratch wearing designer-made dresses, spends time with her family, and travels the world.

She got married in 2020 to Lucky Blue Smith, 27, a well-known model who has worked for brands like Versace, Chanel, Tom Ford and Calvin Klein, and has been a Tumblr sensation in the early 2010s. The pair has three children: Rumble, Slim Easy and Whimsy Lou. Lucky has previously dated Stormi Bree when he was 19 and she was 27, with whom he had a daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, in 2017.

Her TikTok account, which has 11.7 million followers, has been gaining attention since 2023, with people making parodies of her content, trying her recipes and discussing her unique baby names.

Following the birth of Whimsy Lou just last year, the model told the GQ magazine that: “After Whimsy, we are absolutely done now.” Well, a year later, the pair is expecting a baby number four.

Due to her publicly speaking about making her husband his favourite foods, being Mormon, and having babies at such a young age, people labelled her a tradwife (traditional housewife), a term used to criticise traditional gender roles. Nara has debunked the title, as she has often stated she works as a model and films and edits all of her videos herself.

She gained even more backlash after she appeared in Hannah Neelman’s, known on social media as Ballerina Farm, videos. With some people calling her “The queen of tradwives”, the content creator is a Mormon, has eight children, and lives on a farm where she creates videos about farming, spending time with family and making food from scratch in her big kitchen surrounded by her children.

It appears that the women are good friends, with Hannah commenting on Nara’s announcement post: “Cried tears of joy when you told me and again when I saw this! I’m so happy for you both ✨🤍”.

Some people are claiming that she is promoting unattainable standards for young moms, as the content she uploads is always glamorous and does not show what it’s really like to be a young mom. However, during the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model said: “You don’t see me getting on a plane, hopping to New York, modelling, coming back—all while I have a newborn—paying bills, filming content, getting my kids dressed.”