Game, set…wax. Billie Jean King statue unveiled in New York
A figure of the 39-time Grand Slam champion, 81, was unveiled this week at the InterContinental New York Times Square in partnership with Madame Tussauds.
The lifelike replica celebrates King’s trailblazing career on and off the court, from her six Wimbledon singles titles to her fight for gender equality in sport.
King’s wax double takes pride of place in the lobby, where visitors can pose for photos before heading into the hotel’s Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen for themed food and drink.
Tiago Mogadouro, General Manager of Madame Tussauds New York, said the waxwork was a fitting tribute to one of the sport’s most influential champions.
He said: “Her wax figure commemorates a true icon, a Champion of Change.
“Her fight for equality began on the court — her impact echoes far beyond it.”
Its unveiling is part of a series of fan experiences at the hotel starting today.
The celebrations begin with a Fan Week meet-and-greet, where guests of the hotel’s Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen can enjoy a wine and cheese hour with tennis stars Alexandra Eala, Jelena Ostapenko and Ugo Humbert.
Fans will be able to grab selfies, autographs and a few words with the pros before they head out on court.
The hotel lobby and courtyard are also being given a tennis-themed makeover, complete with photo backdrops, rackets and balls in the décor, and a pop-up “fan zone” showing live matches on screen.
A table tennis set-up adds a competitive edge for those keen to pick up a bat themselves.
The InterContinental has become something of a hub for tennis in recent years, with players including Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka among those to have stayed at the hotel during past championships.
Story by Belters News/The European