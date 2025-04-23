Get the look, set the vibe: TK Maxx date night inspiration

User (UGC) Submitted

Who says you need a special occasion to enjoy a romantic evening? Whether you’re planning something spontaneous or carving out quality time with your favourite person, a great date night is always worth the effort.

TK Maxx has rounded up top date night tips to help inject fun, romance, and a little extra spark into your next evening together. From casual dates to long-term love, planning something memorable can feel like a challenge—but with the right inspiration, it’s easier than you think.

At Home Date Nights, for a Big Night in

Games Night: Ready to add competitive side to your relationship? Take some time away from screens and immerse yourself into the cards, dice and board games. Grab some snacks and enjoy your evening. Loser does the dishes…

Cooking: Add some seasoning to your evening by cooking a meal together and making a night of it. Come up with your own special menu, create a tablescape and get dressed up to enjoy your delicious creations!

Movie Night: Have the ultimate cinema experience in the comfort of your own home. No overpriced tickets and trailers here. Grab some cosy blankets, throws and cushions, put on your best PJs, and don’t forget the snacks!

TK Maxx Top Fun Date Nights Out

Comedy Night: Check out a comedy club for a good old giggle together. You can find one local to you, and it’s a great way to bond together whilst belly laughing. Painting: From pots to portraits, anything you fancy to creatively bond with your partner. Who knows, one of you may turn out to be the next Picasso! Live Music: Whether it’s rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, or classical, head to a gig or concert for your next date night. Live music + good vibes + your favourite person? Perfection! Gallery: A trip to the gallery or museum ticks all the boxes. Cultured? Tick. Cute? Tick. Chill? Tick. It’s a no-pressure kind of date that’ll always spark conversation. And, it’s affordable. Winner. Interactive: For something a bit different and out of the box, try an interactive date. This could be immersive exhibitions, escape rooms or VR experiences. Street Food Crawl: This is the perfect plan for a foodie. Tour the stalls at your local food market, with your date and try new and different dishes. Rate what you try out of 10 to make it even more interesting. Try a New Sport: Trying out a new sport is a top-tier way to grow your connection. Whether this is at a trampoline park, badminton or golfing, you’re sure to have fun and get some exercise in too! Cooking Class: No Gordon Ramsay? No problem. From pasta making to mastering sushi rolls, cooking classes are another one of our fun date night activities to try out. Fun, food and a flirt? Chef’s kiss.

Romantic Date Ideas

Spa Day: If you’re into chilling this will be the perfect date for you. Book a facial or massage to make this day extra special. Picnic: A classic way to bond with your partner, picnicking in the park together. Grab a fancy picnic basket from TK Maxx, fill it with goods and hit up the most romantic location you know. Getaway: Staycay, getaway or holiday? This is going to be a pivotal point in your relationship, and bound to be highly rated on the romance scale. TK Maxx have wheely good deals on luggage to take with you. Bon voyage!

The Date Night Jar

“What should we do tonight?” “I’m not sure – it’s up to you”

Rejoice, daters. The jar full of date night ideas is here! Whether you’re on a budget, like a bit of control, lead a busy life or you’re just indecisive as ever — this one’s for you. You’re gonna need 4 coloured pieces of paper or lollipop sticks and a glass jar. Think of a few different dates you could go on (you could start with our date night ideas above), then categorise them: Free/cheap dates, travel dates, expensive dates and moderate dates. Pop ‘em all into the jar. And when date night comes along, you simply pick one out and do it! TIP: Put a colour code on the outside of the jar so you remember which category is which. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!

