Girlguiding announces new Chief Executive, Felicity Oswald OBE

Felicity will join the Chief Guide team, Board of Trustees, staff and almost 80,000 dedicated volunteers to support and empower over 300,000 young members across the UK

Girlguiding, the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, has today announced the appointment of Felicity Oswald OBE as its new Chief Executive, effective from 22 September.

Felicity joins Girlguiding from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) where she served as Interim CEO and COO since 2023. Felicity brings over 20 years' experience working in both the public and charity sectors. She has held senior public sector roles across national security, crime and policing policy and civil contingencies, and served as Trustee for national charities NCT and Nacro.

Now, Felicity is turning her focus to the next generation. A passionate advocate for girls and women in STEM, Felicity will continue to champion girls’ voices building on her involvement in initiatives like the CyberFirst Girls Competition at the NCSC, aimed at inspiring girls’ interests in technology.

Felicity joins Girlguiding at a pivotal time, as the organisation continues to grow its reach and deepen its impact across the UK to double its size in 10 years. It’s newly launched strategy, Girls Can Do Anything, sets out its bold ambition to reach more girls where they are, build their confidence when they need it most, so all girls will know they can do anything by 2035. With a passion for digital transformation and delivering user-centred services, Felicity will bring the skills and vision to help Girlguiding thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Felicity Oswald OBE

Felicity’s current role as COO at NCSC involves strategy setting, managing risk, and responding to crises on both national and international stages. Under her new appointment at Girlguiding, her leadership will be instrumental in supporting girls and young women to grow up confident, vocal, and empowered to face modern challenges, and in ensuring the organisation has the tools and infrastructure it needs for today and tomorrow.

Working with the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Denise Wilson OBE and Chief Guide Tracy Foster, Felicity will ensure Girlguiding remains a welcoming space for all girls powered by almost 80,000 amazing volunteers.

Denise Wilson OBE, Girlguiding’s Chair of the Board of Trustees said: “On behalf of the Board of Trustees and everyone at Girlguiding, I’m incredibly excited to welcome Felicity as our new Chief Executive. Felicity brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for empowering girls and young women. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategy forward, reaching even more girls where they need us most and building girls’ confidence. We look forward to working closely with Felicity to help even more girls know they can do anything, with the support of our dedicated volunteers.”

Talking about her appointment, Felicity Oswald OBE said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be joining Girlguiding as CEO. Being a Brownie and Guide was a vital part of my childhood; the organisation enabled me and so many others to grow into the women we are today.

“For over a century, Girlguiding has helped shape generations of independent, brave and free-thinking young women to support one another. I look forward to joining the incredible team and dedicated volunteers delivering even greater reach and impact.

“In a fast-changing world, the views of girls and young women are all too often under-represented. I am passionate about amplifying girls' voices and ensuring the world sits up and listens.”

Angela Salt OBE, current Girlguiding CEO since 2019, will step down from her role at the end of the month. In the interim, Girlguiding welcomes Amanda Azeez, Director of Communications, Marketing and Fundraising, who has been appointed as CEO (Acting), before Felicity formally starts her role as CEO on 22 September 2025.