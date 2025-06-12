Glam Glastonbury outfits YOU can create using the clothes already in your wardrobe

Dua Lipa

The weather is warm, festival season is in full swing and Glastonbury is fast approaching. Running from 25th–29th June this year, Glastonbury is the UK musical event of the year, with performances from some of the biggest names in music – from Rod Stewart to Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975.

But it’s not just the music we’re looking forward to – every year, Glastonbury serves up some incredible festival ‘fits. Whether it’s supermodel Kate Moss’ still-iconic 2005 choice of a sparkly gold long-sleeved top with a studded leather belt and mud-splattered Hunter wellies, or Dua Lipa’s 2024 look of white crop top and grungy black leather skirt, paired with slouchy black leather stomper boots, there’s plenty of outfit inspo.

So, how can you make sure you’re wardrobe-ready for Glasto – rain, heat and mud included? Check out our favourite festival looks, using clothes you probably already have in your wardrobe.

The white tank top

Whether you own the fitted wardrobe of your dreams, or simply chuck all your clothes on a chair in the corner of your room – whether you’re fashion-obsessed or couldn’t care less – everybody owns a white tank top.

Make like Dua and pair this with a leather skirt and chunky boots for a rock and roll vibe, or go full Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ with denim shorts and cowboy boots. Complete the look with a trusty cowboy hat – reuse the pink fluffy one from the last hen party you went to!

The band tee

Glastonbury is the perfect place to showcase your love of your favourite band or singer – whether they’re performing this year or not! Style your preferred band tee with a pair of jorts and trainers for a laid-back look, or go all out with a long-line skirt over mud-splattered wellies.

Extra points if you bought your band tee from a charity shop (or stole it from your mum’s wardrobe!) – second-hand, sustainable fashion is the best kind.

The loose-fit dress

Long, loose prairie dress been lounging at the back of your wardrobe since last summer? Glastonbury is the perfect time to revive this look! Take inspiration from style icon Alexa Chung and match a floaty, frilly, pastel-coloured dress with a chunky cardigan, waterproof rain mac and knee-high boots.

Or, style your dress biker boots, sunnies and a statement bag, à la actress Sienna Miller – either way, you’ll nail that laid-back Glasto vibe, while still looking chic.

The cross-body bag

When it comes to festival bags, the smaller the better. Take your cue from DJ Annie Mac and make a style statement with a tiny bag in a larger-than-life bright tone that contrasts with your outfit. Whether you go for electric blue, powerful pink, eye-catching orange or glorious green, block colours are your friend.

Make sure your cross-body bag is small enough to forget you’re wearing it when you’re dancing, but big enough to fit all the essentials: phone, SPF, wallet and sunnies!

The wellies

Hunter wellies may be the brand of choice for many but, as long as they’re thoroughly mud-and rain-proof, any wellies will work! The celebs like to keep their wellies neutral, in black, grey and tan tones – letting the rest of their outfit do the talking.

Take inspiration from Glastonbury style queen Kate Moss and pair your wellies with a micro-skirt, teeny-tiny shorts or just a long top for truly striking festival style.

The bikini top

Another great option to pair with your bomber jacket, a string bikini top will help you stay cool during the summer heat. Take some more style tips from Dua Lipa and keep your bikini top simple, while donning tracksuit bottoms and striking biker boots – just like the star herself did in 2019.

With such a simple look, make sure your accessories are on point – stack a selection of chunky rings or bracelets and make sure your statement sunnies are with you at all times. Plus, with plenty of skin on show, don’t forget to keep your SPF topped up!

The short shorts

Everyone loves denim shorts and, for Glasto, the shorter the better! Model Cara Delevingne and actress Anya Taylor-Joy showcased two different shorts-based outfits last year. Cara’s simple ripped denim pair looked great with an open shirt and white tank top, while Anya’s floaty white shorts stood out against her skin-tight, tan top.

PSA: this look will likely result in muddy legs, especially if you intend on dancing until the early hours. Pack some baby wipes in your bumbag to take care of the worst of it – or, better yet, just embrace the mud as part of your festival look!

The bomber jacket

Lightweight and easy to tie around a waist or bag strap when needed, a bomber jacket is the perfect festival coat. This versatile jacket looks good with almost anything! Throw it over floaty dresses and skirts or style it out with cowboy boots and shorts.

Bomber jackets with zipped pockets are the festival holy grail, allowing you to dance the night away without worrying about losing your phone in a mud bath!

The co-ord

TV host and radio DJ Maya Jama is well-known for her gorgeous fashion choices – and now we have her 2024 Glastonbury co-ord look to add to the list! The star wore a plain bandeau top under her patterned co-ord – an oversized jacket and wrap-style mini-skirt.

Let your co-ord do the talking and finish the look with a trusty pair of wellies, some chunky gold jewellery and, of course, your favourite pair of sunnies.

The waistcoat

With waistcoats all the rage recently, it’s likely you already have a denim or fabric version in your wardrobe. Pop this on over your favourite band tee or tank top to instantly elevate your look, or wear it on its own with a pair of jorts or long-line skirt for a chic take on festival dressing.

If you’re working with a linen waistcoat, creases are your enemy. To avoid the crumpled look, wear your waistcoat look early on – or, even better, travel in it. No one wants their final festival day ruined by wrinkles!

We bet you didn’t realise you already had so many great festival looks buried in the back of your wardrobe! Which of these looks do you already have in your wardrobe and which will you be taking to Glasto this year?