As we near Glastonbury weekend, who could the band Patchwork be?

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Glastonbury festival returning for another year, the hype is mounting up around the country for another weekend of music and partying. Slated for the 6.15pm slot on the Saturday at the pyramid stage are the mystery act Patchwork, but who could they be.

There has been speculation around who this is, with rumours emerging that it is Pulp returning on the 30th anniversary of their legendary headline set in 1995, after they stepped in to cover for The Stone Roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this speculation, keyboard player for the band Candida Doyle, has appeared to suggest that they will not be playing, and that the festival has “no interest” in them.

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Kia Forum People: Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, St. Vincent 30 January, 2025

This comes after the bands front man, Jarvis Cocker, has said that he would only play the festival if it was “a life or death situation.”

Speculation has also risen that Dave Grohl would be returning to the festival. Two years ago the band reformed following the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins to perform under the mysterious name of The Churnups.

Grohl was spotted recently at a Yeah Yeah Yeahs concert in London, where he was seen backstage posing for a photo with singer Amanda Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Eavis, the organiser of the festival, has kept tight lipped about the identity of Patchwork, but has said that she has been working on booking them for a long time, adding that the reasons were mainly “logistical.”

While the announcement of Foo Fighters as a surprise act would almost certainly make eyes roll, Grohl's presence could be hinting at the return of another of his musical projects. At the start of this year, the surviving members of Nirvana teamed up with Kim Gordon, St Vincent and Joan Jett to perform at the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Other guesses at the identity of the band have been thrown about including names like Haim, Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Mumford and Sons.

While nothing yet has been confirmed, that anticipation is mounting before the big reveal this Saturday.