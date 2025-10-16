Gloucester disability advocate Charlie Baxter wins Youth Music Award

Charlie Baxter at the Youth Music Awards 2025. Credit: Nic Serpell-Rand

Charlie Baxter, a Gloucester-based young leader and disability advocate, has been named the winner of the Inspirational Music Leader Award, sponsored by the Musician’s Union (MU), at the annual Youth Music Awards 2025 in association with Hal Leonard Europe.

Charlie received the award at the event, held at Troxy, London, for his dedication to changing the lives of young people, particularly those who are Disabled, neurodivergent and who face mental health challenges. With over a decade of experience at grassroots project The Music Works, he now leads innovative programmes using cutting-edge assistive technology to ensure everyone can access and benefit from music's positive impact.

Discussing his award win, Charlie Baxter says: “Winning this award feels like some combination of shell shock and just amazement. It’s such an honour.”

Now in its 6th year, the awards celebrate the trailblazing entrepreneurs, grassroots projects and young leaders shaping the scene. Winners were chosen by an esteemed panel of industry experts, including Pass Out singer Tinie Tempah, DJ duo BICEP, MOBO Award-winning ALT BLK ERA, and radio presenters Jess Iszatt and Jodie Bryant.

Alongside the awards, Youth Music is calling on the industry to Rescue the Roots. With 41% of vital grassroots projects at risk of closure, the campaign aims to raise £1 million to protect the youth music scene – with every pound matched by Youth Music.

Each of the 12 awards were sponsored by some of the UK’s most prolific music, fashion and culture brands, including NOTION, Levi’s, Marshall Amplification, Wingstop, PRS for Music and Pirate.

Youth Music CEO, Matt Griffiths, said: “The Youth Music Awards is always a powerful reminder of what happens when young people are given the chance to create. The artists and leaders we celebrate tonight are shaping the future of music at its roots.

At a time when grassroots projects face a major funding crisis, showcasing their impact has never been more vital. The energy, talent and ambition in this room are proof of why these spaces matter. I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and the incredible artists who were shortlisted.”

Next year will see the awards move out of London for the first time to the Northwest, where Youth Music has invested over £1.1million in 23 different grassroots music projects over the past year, supporting over 6,000 young people.

For more information head to https://youthmusic.org.uk/awards