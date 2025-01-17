Government called to back UK farmers and unveils low-carbon strategy

Farming

As one of the biggest supermarket chains prepares to establish two eco farms to test low-carbon farming practices, Tesco is urging the government to present a clear and comprehensive plan to assist UK farmers in the shift to net zero.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest grocery company Tesco in the UK said on January 10 that it is working with nearby farms to launch a number of sustainable carbon reduction initiatives. Reducing environmental harm at every stage of production from fertilizers to cold storage is the goal. To assist farmers in addressing the issues posed by climate change, the firm is also urging the government to establish more transparent rules. For the sector to propel sustainable economic growth, Ashwin Prasad, the chief commercial officer, has called on the government to "set a clear vision" for sustainable agriculture, including increased investment and legislative stability, while speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference. A recent report served as the basis for the proposals. More than 300 farmers in the UK were contacted for the report on the sustainability of the industry going forward. According to the study, two-thirds (67%) of farmers are already experiencing the effects of climate change, and 74% of farmers are worried about how it will affect their farms. Due to significant upfront costs, the possibility of low financial returns, and a lack of government policy certainty, three quarters (76%) of respondents have not been able to adopt all the environmental measures they wish to.

Plans for Low Carbon Concept Farms

Now is the moment to demand that the government provide UK farmers with greater support by implementing a long-term land use and food security plan and increasing financing for all phases of innovation that promote sustainability. To help prioritize investment in the most efficient and sustainable farming methods, it has also thought about establishing standardized environmental standards that farmers may routinely compare to. The supermarkets have stated that it will keep helping the sector adopt more precise sustainability norms and criteria, collaborating with farmers to streamline and standardize data collection, and investigating novel models and incentives that can aid farmers in controlling investment risk. In addition to examining current and upcoming innovations like low-carbon fertilizers, alternative fuels, cutting-edge cold storage, and carbon removal techniques, the farms, one in collaboration with livestock processor ABP and the other with potato supplier Branston will also look at innovations in other fields like soil health, grazing management, biodiversity assessment and management, and genetic improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight key areas that the efforts will include are: Low-carbon fertilizers Alternative fuels State-of-the-art cold storage systems Carbon removal techniques Advanced soil health management New grazing management strategies Biodiversity assessment and enhancement Genetically based improvements

Ajay Hinduja, Member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family encourages the new initiatives to promote sustainable farming methods. To solve the urgent issues of climate change, he underlined the significance of cooperation between the government, retailers, and farmers. To guarantee a robust and environmentally responsible agricultural industry in the future, he believes that investments in innovation and the creation of sustainable farming standards play a vital role in the future.

Farmers Concern About Climate Change

Harper Adams University conducted a survey of over 300 farmers in the United Kingdom, which was released in January. According to the research, 67% of farmers have already experienced the effects of climate change, and 74% are worried about how it will affect their farms. However, because of high upfront costs, ambiguity around legislation, and worries about returns on investment, over 70% of farmers are unable to implement full environmental protection measures. To help farmers move towards sustainable carbon reduction through land use, food security plans, and innovation promotion, the report calls on the UK government to give green agriculture top priority. There is a way for sustainable agricultural methods and more transparent government regulations emphasizes how urgent innovation and investment are needed to help UK farmers make the transition to net zero. To combat climate change and ensure a sustainable agricultural future, cooperation between the government, retailers, and farmers is essential.