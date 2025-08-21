Government to review legislation thanks to Wheelchair Alliance campaign

Pictured is Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport (centre) with CEO Nick Goldup (left) and chair Karen Pearce (right) of the Wheelchair Alliance

Following tireless campaigning by the Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation that champions the needs of wheelchair users across England, the government has committed to reviewing legislation that requires users of powered wheelchairs that weigh more than 150kg to have driving licences and insurance for their wheelchairs.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pledge to review the Using Mobility Scooters And Powered Wheelchairs legislation is thanks to a determined campaign led by the Alliance which culminated in a meeting in Westminster between its CEO, Nick Goldup and chair Karen Pearce with Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport on Wednesday 16th July.

Most Popular

The meeting focused on the urgent need for change to dated legislation, including the use of outdated, offensive language, referring to wheelchairs as ‘invalid carriages’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the development, Nick Goldup of the Wheelchair Alliance, said: “Our role here at the Alliance is to amplify the voices of wheelchair users and push for positive change to help ensure that they get the right chair, at the right time, right now.

“We are beyond proud to have made such a positive impact with our campaigning and are delighted that the government have committed to reviewing the legislation.

“However, we won’t rest of our laurels and will continue to push for an exemption to be put in place whilst the review and development of the legislation takes place, as we know this will take time.”

Following the meeting, Simon Lightwood MP said: “Disabled people deserve the freedom to move through the world with confidence and independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why the government has launched a review of mobility aid legislation which has remained unchanged for nearly 40 years.

“This will reflect on advances in modern technology to ensure our regulations empower, not restrict, the lives of those they serve.”

Find out more about the Wheelchair Alliance’s 150kg campaign at https://bit.ly/3E3Dh32