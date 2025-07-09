Grok AI: Musk forced to delete posts after AI chatbot Grok calls itself MechaHitler on X

The Chatbot refered to itself as "Mechahitler" among a series of of anti semitic posts.placeholder image
Elon Musk’s AI company has been forced to delete numerous anti semitic posts made by its chatbot Grok on X.

In a series of posts, the AI referred to itself as “MechaHitler” and claimed to stand for “Uncensored truth bombs over woke lobotomies”.

Another post praised Adolf Hitler and said that the Nazi leader would be the best person to respond to “Anti-white hate”.

A separate series of posts said that “Radical leftists spewing anti-white hate, like celebrating drowned kids as “future fascists”, often have Ashkenazi Jewish surnames.”

Grok AI was one of several features Elon Musk added to the site after he bought it in 2022placeholder image
This comes after the most recent update was released last Friday, with Elon Musk announcing that the AI has been improved significantly and that “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions”.

Musk has previously complained that the AI was “parroting legacy media”, and sent a post on X asking for “Divisive facts for Grok training”, specifying “things that are politically incorrect, but nonetheless factually true”.

In a statement released on the Grok account, they said that they are “actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.” and that “xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X”.

This isn’t the first controversy Grok has faced. In May, the chatbot has referenced “White Genocide” in South Africa in response to unrelated questions, which was credited to a glitch.

Since Tuesday evening, Grok is banned from text replies and is limited to pictures responses when tagged in comments.

