The Chatbot refered to itself as "Mechahitler" among a series of of anti semitic posts.

Elon Musk’s AI company has been forced to delete numerous anti semitic posts made by its chatbot Grok on X.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a series of posts, the AI referred to itself as “MechaHitler” and claimed to stand for “Uncensored truth bombs over woke lobotomies”.

Another post praised Adolf Hitler and said that the Nazi leader would be the best person to respond to “Anti-white hate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A separate series of posts said that “Radical leftists spewing anti-white hate, like celebrating drowned kids as “future fascists”, often have Ashkenazi Jewish surnames.”

Grok AI was one of several features Elon Musk added to the site after he bought it in 2022

This comes after the most recent update was released last Friday, with Elon Musk announcing that the AI has been improved significantly and that “You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions”.

Musk has previously complained that the AI was “parroting legacy media”, and sent a post on X asking for “Divisive facts for Grok training”, specifying “things that are politically incorrect, but nonetheless factually true”.

In a statement released on the Grok account, they said that they are “actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.” and that “xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This isn’t the first controversy Grok has faced. In May, the chatbot has referenced “White Genocide” in South Africa in response to unrelated questions, which was credited to a glitch.

Since Tuesday evening, Grok is banned from text replies and is limited to pictures responses when tagged in comments.