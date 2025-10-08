Growing threat of octopus farming and carnivorous aquaculture expansion exposed

An octopus in water

Compassion in World Farming releases a new report today, to coincide with World Octopus Day. Entitled, The Growing Threat of Carnivorous Aquaculture it warns of the disastrous implications for the marine environment, animal welfare, and food security of octopus farming and the expansion of carnivorous aquaculture.

The world’s first octopus farm proposed by Spanish company Nueva Pescanova, could require up to 28,000 tonnes of wild-caught fish in its first year, whilst only producing 3,000 tonnes of octopus meat. This is the equivalent of two billion individual fish used for feed, growing to a staggering seven billion fish by 2040.

Often touted as a fix for rising seafood demand, carnivorous aquaculture (feed-dependent aquatic animal farming) is putting an unsustainable strain on already overexploited wild fish stocks, the report exposes – and its expansion is exacerbating the problem.

Expanding the industry by introducing new species such as octopus, will weaken the resilience of marine ecosystems and global food security, it further finds. Feed for farmed fish and octopus would be taken from vital forage fisheries in West Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia, posing a serious threat to local diets and livelihoods.

Key insights from the report include:

Farmed octopuses could consume up to 90,700 tonnes of wild fish annually by 2040, the equivalent of 7 billion fish, further straining overfished stocks

Carnivorous aquaculture in the EU is projected to grow 30% by 2040

The demand for wild-caught fish in the EU could rise by 70% by 2040, to 2.5 million tonnes, up to 192 billion individual fish per year

Europe has added 78 new farmed species since 1985, 70% of them needing animal-based feeds

Spain sourced fish feed from 26 countries in 2020 - the widest network in Europe.

The report names the countries contributing most to this increasing problem. In Europe, Norway is the top aquaculture producer followed by the UK, Germany, Spain and Denmark. These countries were also amongst the top exporters of fishmeal and fish oil, as was the Netherlands.

To coincide with the report, the animal welfare and environmental NGO released new undercover footage of the cruel slaughter method Nueva Pescanova plans to use in its proposed first octopus farm in Gran Canaria, Spain. The footage of wild-caught octopuses shows the animals suffering slow and agonising deaths by being forcibly submerged in icy water, taking at least ten minutes to die.

To stop this damaging industry in its tracks, Compassion is urging policymakers to back a new global pledge to ‘Keep Them Wild’, to signal their support to ban octopus farming and stop the unsustainable expansion of carnivorous aquaculture. Members of the public are encouraged to ask their representatives, such - as MPs or MEPs - to sign the pledge, which is backed by NGOs and experts across the globe.

Dr Elena Lara, Senior Research and Policy Adviser at Compassion in World Farming, said:

“Carnivorous aquaculture is often sold as a quick fix for food security; yet in reality, it weakens food security.

“Its expansion into octopus farming would raid the plates of coastal communities in the Global South, feeding private profits and premium markets, instead of the people who need it the most.

“What’s more, our footage clearly shows what we have always said - that it is simply not possible to slaughter farmed octopuses in a humane way. We must act now to keep octopuses wild, protect our oceans and food security.”