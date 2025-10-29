Guide dog puppy works his ‘Magic’ as charity shares top tips for pet owners

Providing the inspiration for Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley, The Shambles in York made the perfect setting for Magic’s training as he explored some of the city’s most iconic attractions – from The Potions Cauldron and The Shop That Must Not Be Named to York’s “most haunted” pub, The Golden Fleece – all while practising his focus and composure among the Halloween and half-term crowds.

The seven-month-old golden retriever cross Labrador is being raised by volunteer Puppy Raiser Nadine Field from North Lincolnshire, who is helping him learn to stay calm and confident in new and busy environments – an essential skill for his future as a life-changing guide dog.

“Magic wasn’t fazed by the new surroundings at all,” said Nadine. “It’s amazing to see how much he’s grown in confidence, especially as it’s my first time volunteering as a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs. I’m super proud of how he handled everything we asked of him — he really does live up to his name, Magic! Experiences like this are brilliant for his development, and with it being his first Halloween, it’s lovely to see him taking it all in his stride.”

The charity is also urging pet owners to plan ahead for Halloween and Bonfire Night. In a poll of 126 guide dog owners last November, more than a quarter (26%) said their working guide dog shows signs of fear and distress around fireworks – such as trembling, pacing or panting – and a further 12% said their dogs are noticeably uncomfortable when fireworks are going off nearby.

To help keep dogs happy and relaxed at this time of year, Guide Dogs’ behaviour and wellbeing experts share their top tips:

Slowly introduce costumes: Start getting your dog used to wigs, masks, hats and costumes by first bringing them out in a calm environment at home. Once they’re comfortable, you can begin dressing up in different combinations – monitoring your dog’s body language and rewarding calm behaviour while allowing plenty of time to investigate.

Gradually build up sounds: Help your dog get used to unfamiliar noises before the big night. If your dog appears relaxed or ignores the sound, you can slowly increase the volume and duration.

Decorate in stages: Instead of decorating all at once, do it gradually. Try leaving a pumpkin by the front door so your dog gets used to the smell and sight before everything goes up.

Respect your dog’s comfort levels: If your dog is unsettled by people in costumes, unexpected noise, or increased activity, create a safe space for them indoors with enrichment activities to keep them relaxed.

Avoid scary attractions: While some guide dogs in training visit unique locations as part of controlled socialisation, it’s not advised to bring pet dogs to loud or frightening events, parties or attractions.

Avoid dressing up your dog: Costumes can be stressful for dogs, as they may feel hot, uncomfortable or restricted. Leave the dressing up to the humans!

Keep Halloween treats out of reach: Many Halloween goodies – including chocolate, raisins and the sweetener xylitol – are toxic to dogs. Ensure visiting children know not to share their treats with pets, and store sweets securely.

Find out more about seasonal hazards for dogs here: www.guidedogs.org.uk/getting-support/information-and-advice/dog-care-and-welfare/dog-seasonal-dangers/

Guide Dogs supports people with sight loss across the UK, helping them live actively, independently and well. The charity relies almost entirely on donations and volunteers, with Puppy Raisers like Nadine providing the vital early care and experiences that prepare pups for their future partnerships.

Wendy Huggins, Puppy Development Supervisor at Guide Dogs, said:

“Busy streets, unusual decorations and noisy crowds can all be new experiences for young dogs, but they’re perfect opportunities to build confidence. Learning to stay calm and focused in unpredictable situations is a big part of what makes a great guide dog. Witnessing that journey from puppyhood to partnership really is where the magic happens.”

Guide Dogs is calling for more volunteer Puppy Raisers across the UK to help give future guide dogs the best possible start. To find out more or apply to become a Puppy Raiser, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteering/volunteer-with-our-dogs/puppy-raiser/

