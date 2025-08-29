Hairdresser life saved by her seat belt revealing hidden neck cancer

Natalie Deakin, 34, after undergoing a biopsy on the lump in her neck

A hairdresser credits her seat belt for saving her life - when the 'irritating' strap led her to discover a cancerous lump hidden in her neck.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Deakin was driving home from her weekly shop on March 18th when her car seatbelt began causing discomfort in her neck.

Most Popular

The 34-year-old was trying to readjust the strap, believing it to be just in an awkward position, when she felt a hard lump on the right side of her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shocked, the mum-of-two immediately booked an appointment with her GP who ordered a series of tests on the golf ball-sized mass.

Natalie Deakin, 34, discovered she had cancer after her car seat belt helped her find a lump

Sadly, a CT scan and biopsy revealed that Natalie had Hodgkin Lymphoma - an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The salon-owner said she had experienced no symptoms or changes in her health in the lead up to her cancer diagnosis, other than discovering the lump in her neck.

Natalie, who is due to begin chemotherapy treatment, has credited her car's seat belt for saving her life - and is urging others to check their own bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie, who lives in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said: "Life was normal. I had no symptoms, nothing. There were no changes in my body. I felt very fit and healthy. "I had some bruising but just thought I bruised like a peach. It was only in the last few weeks that I had itchy skin.

"But I didn't have any other symptoms. If I hadn't found the lump, I would've just carried on with life as normal. "I was on my way back from the supermarket after doing the weekly shop and I kept thinking the seatbelt was really irritating my neck.

"I moved it away a few times and repositioned it but thought what is it doing? "Then all of a sudden, I moved it away from me and touched my neck and felt this big mass in my neck. I just thought what on earth is that?

"I just remember the fear, anxiety and sickness that went through me." After returning home, Natalie rang her doctors and underwent an ultrasound, after which she was urgently referred to hospital for further testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CT scan and biopsy later revealed that Natalie had another mass in her chest and she was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin Lymphoma. Now, the mum is imploring others to check their own bodies for any abnormal changes.

Natalie said: "Never in a million years did I think I'd be saying I had cancer at 34. "I was thinking about my own funeral. It was awful to think that - I didn't think I'd be thinking about that until I was in my 80s.

"We had so many wonderful things booked for this year but none of them can go ahead. My life has come to a standstill. "How can you live your life normally, go shopping, find a lump and your whole life falls apart in that one second.

"I feel like the seat belt has probably factored in saving my life, which is strange. I'm really grateful for it. Things could've been very different for me.

"People should be very vigilant over our bodies. Check yourself all the time. If you notice any sort of change and think that's not normal, get it checked out."