Harry Potter mugs recall: TK Maxx warns shoppers to stop using mugs due to 'unsafe metals'

TK Maxx is warning shoppers to stop drinking from Harry Potter mugs 'immediately' - due to containing 'unsafe metals'.

The retail giant is recalling the Potter and South Park mugs, with product codes 013167 and 596096, because they don't meet safety standards for materials intended to come into contact with food or drink.

The Harry Potter mug from Blue Sky Designs Limited allowed Potterheads to 'create their own Hogwarts' thanks to 13 reusable stickers that came with it.

Meanwhile South Park fans could enjoy a brew in the company of Cartman and Kenny.

But the recall on both mugs was triggered when testing revealed the coating may release levels of heavy metals that exceed safe limits, potentially posing a health risk if used with food or drinks.

Heavy metals include the likes of arsenic, mercury and lead as well as lesser known ones such as cadmium - but it is unclear what metals the warning includes.

In light of this, TK Maxx is urging anyone who bought either mug, sold between May and September 2025, to 'stop using it immediately'.

A TK Maxx spokesperson said: "The vendor is recalling these products because they do not meet safety standards for materials intended to come into contact with food.

"Testing has shown that the coating may release levels of heavy metals that exceed safe limits, which could pose a potential health risk if used with food or beverages."

Shoppers are to return the items to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund or replacement.

Anyone with further questions can call 01923 473561 or email [email protected]