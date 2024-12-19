Heartbroken bride offers reward for missing bouquet

The missing bouquet

A heartbroken new bride is hoping a Christmas miracle can help reunite her with her bridal bouquet which has gone missing in the post.

Devastated Katie Davis of Chelmsford, Essex, is offering a reward for anyone who finds the missing package.

Katie, 33, married husband James in a moving ceremony in Hitchin, Hertfordshire in front of almost 100 friends and family in September this year. As a lasting reminder of their special day, the couple opted to have the treasured bouquet preserved forever by being made into a hand-made resin photo frame by Derbyshire-based maker Cherish Keepsakes, a company which preserves sentimental flowers including those from weddings and funerals.

Cherish Keepsakes receives the flowers by post and preserves them in a variety of ways, including using petals in photo frames, such as the one ordered by Katie and James via online retail site Etsy.

Katie and James Davis on their wedding day

While the bouquet safely made its way to Cherish Keepsakes, the problems arose when the frame was completed and parcelled, along with the remainder of Katie’s bouquet, for collection by Royal Mail to be returned to the happy couple. However, after it was collected from the seller’s workshop in South Derbyshire, it has since gone missing without a trace, despite having a tracking code, leaving Katie and James devastated.

Katie said: “We sent the bouquet to Cherish Keepsakes so the maker could choose the best blooms for the frame. Sadly, after it was collected by Royal Mail on November 18th, it has gone missing. The tracking code hasn’t helped us track it down and there’s no clue as to where it is. Royal Mail have offered compensation to Cherish Keepsakes and launched an investigation, and the maker has kindly refunded us – but really we just want the frame and bouquet.

“We know that this is an incredibly busy time for the Royal Mail and the posties are working round the clock to get presents and cards to people across the country. But we’re desperate for news of the bouquet frame – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime keepsake of the most special day of our life. To think of it as lost is just heart-breaking… I just hope it can be found.”

Katie and James have now offered a £100 reward for anyone who finds the package and returns it to them. Katie added: “The package was definitely picked up. So it’s out there somewhere! We’re just hoping for a Christmas miracle.”

If anyone has information they should contact Katie via [email protected]