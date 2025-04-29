Heatwave warning to pet owners issued by emergency vets

Extra caution urged for owners of vulnerable breeds including French Bull Dogs and German Shepherds

The Met Office has said the UK is set for a ‘mini heatwave’ this week, with temperatures expected to reach up to 28C in parts of the country.

With the warmest spell of the year so far predicted, the UK’s emergency vets have issued a warning to pet owners to take extra precautions to keep pets safe and healthy.

Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now, said: - “Heatstroke in pets is a life-threatening condition that is brought on by a rise in body temperature. Dogs can overheat in as little as 10 minutes if left in a hot car or unventilated confined space and dogs are particularly vulnerable because they cannot cool themselves down as effectively as humans. Prevention is key – stay alert, keep dogs cool and when in doubt, skip the walk.”

Sadie added: - “We cannot stress enough the importance for dog owners taking care during sudden periods of warm weather and learning how to recognise early signs of overheating so they can take immediate action - with extra caution being taken for more vulnerable breeds such as the flat-faced breeds.”

Vets Now tips to keep dogs safe during a heatwave:

Avoid walking dogs during the hottest parts of the day - early morning or late evening walks are safest.

Always perform the ‘Pavement Test’: Place the back of your hand on the pavement for 5 seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Provide constant access to fresh water and shaded areas. Always take water with you on a walk for your pet.

Never leave dogs in cars, hot rooms or sun traps like conservatories, even for a short time. Temperatures inside can rise to deadly levels within minutes.

Watch for signs of heatstroke, Faster, heavier panting; barking, whining or signs of agitation; excessive thirst; excessive drooling; Increased pulse and heartbeat; dark-coloured (red or purple) gums or tongue; glassy eyes; elevated body temperature of 40ºC (104ºF) and up; staggering, weakness or collapse; seizures; unconsciousness

Dogs at higher risk of heatstroke

Flat faced breeds – such as French Bull Dogs, English Bull Dogs - French Bulldogs and English Bulldogs made up over a third (36.98%) of all Vets Now emergency heatstroke cases in a recent study by VetCompass*

Dogs with double coats – such as Newfoundlands, German Shepherds, and Chow Chows

Overweight dogs

Older dogs

If you are concerned your pet has heat stroke, contact your local or emergency vet immediately. For more advice and information, or to find your nearest Vets Now emergency service, visit the Vets Now website, https://www.vets-now.com/.