Helen Flanagan's thirsty for a pint-pulling Rovers Return

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan would love to make a dramatic return to Coronation Street – and pulling pints in the Rovers would be just the job!

The 34-year-old left the cobbles seven years ago for pastures new, but now back home in Bolton, reprising the role of Rosie Webster would be a dream come true.

“If you don’t put it out into the atmosphere it may never happen,” Helen said. “I want Rosie to be a barmaid, I would love to be an iconic Rovers Return character.”

Since leaving Weatherfield, the actor has appeared in reality shows including ‘I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ and ‘Celebs go Dating’, but now settled in the north west with the three children she shares with ex Scott Sinclair, Helen remembers her time on the soap with fondness.

“The show really did change my life, and it brought so many opportunities to me. Being on set was so exciting, you have to remember I was a child when I started on the show.

“I experienced so much, late night shoots to even having my first kiss on screen. I am so lucky to have this memory bank, especially being on set with Kevin and Sally.

“I had all these amazing storylines like the John Stape storyline being locked in an attic, and when I returned, I had a drug storyline and went off to model.”

Helen added: “My kids have grown now and my youngest is off to school so the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”

