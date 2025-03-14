Henry Cavill’s stylist shares inspiration behind his Cheltenham outfit

User (UGC) Submitted

Henry Cavill made a statement at Cheltenham Festival, showcasing classic British style in a complete ensemble from heritage brand Cordings—curated by his stylist Cheryl Konteh with expert input from Cordings themselves.

The impeccably tailored three-piece suit, featuring a British woven tweed and paired with a classic tattersall shirt, perfectly captured the essence of refined country style while staying true to Cavill’s well-known preference for understated sophistication.

Noll Uloth, Managing Director of Cordings, shared insight into the styling choices: "Cheltenham is synonymous with celebrating British heritage, and with Henry, the goal was to keep it classic and authentic without feeling overly formal. The pieces work harmoniously because they’re rooted in tradition but don’t feel outdated or overly done."

For those looking to create a similar look, Noll advised: "A successful race-day outfit should feel effortless yet considered. Start with high-quality foundation pieces—a well-tailored tweed jacket and trousers—and build from there. Incorporate warm, rich tones and textured fabrics to add depth without overpowering the ensemble. The key is achieving a look that feels both practical and polished."

"Henry’s style is grounded in subtle sophistication—nothing too showy or overthought. We wanted to reflect that in this ensemble by focusing on quality British fabrics and classic tailoring. It’s about letting the craftsmanship speak for itself while keeping the overall look sophisticated and wearable, something we’ve been perfecting for almost 200 years."