Henry Cordless vacuum recalled by Argos amid electric shock fears

Argos are urging shoppers to 'immediately stop' using a Henry vacuum- as it poses an 'electric shock risk'.

The retailer issued an urgent product recall about the Henry Quick Corded vacuum after discovering the product poses a safety concern.

It was discovered that the affected units may expose the user to risk of electric shock.

In light of this, Argos are urging anyone who purchased the HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuum between August 1 2025 and October 17 2025 to 'stop using it immediately' and 'unplug it from mains power'.

Shoppers who bought the item are being urged to visit the MyHenry website and complete the form online to arrange a free return and exchange, or to their local Argos store for a full refund.

The warning, published on Tuesday October 21, affects vacuums with the following serial numbers:

* Serial number begins with 7524 followed by: 00001, 03998

* Serial number begins with 7527 followed by: 03751, 03793, 03795, 03799, 03801, 03804, 03805, 03809, 03812, 03819, 03826, 03829, 03832, 03834, 03839, 03843, 03851, 05905, 05951

HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuums purchased after 17th October 2025 are not affected by the notice.

An Argos spokesperson said: "Argos has been informed by Numatic International of a product recall on the Henry quick corded vacuum due to a safety concern affecting a small number of products.

"Affected vacuums may expose the user to risk of electric shock.

"Numatic International treats customer safety as their highest priority and would like to offer customers the chance to exchange all HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuums that may be affected.

"If you own a HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuum purchased between 1 August 2025 to 17 October 2025, please stop using it immediately, unplug from mains power and visit their website https://www.myhenry.com/recall and complete the form online to arrange a free return and exchange.

"Alternately, if you are not able to follow the above, please return it to your local Argos store for a full refund."

A Henry spokesperson said: "We are initiating a recall of Henry Quick Corded vacuums due to a safety concern affecting a small number of units.

"Affected products may expose the user to risk of electric shock.

"Customer safety is always our highest priority; we have therefore decided to exchange all HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuums that may be affected.

"If you purchased a HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuum purchased between 1st August 2025 to 17th October 2025, please stop using it immediately, unplug from mains power and complete the form below to arrange a free return and exchange.

"Please be assured that all HEC.100 Henry Quick Corded vacuums purchased after 17th October 2025 are unaffected."