Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal opens Friends Place

Charity, Friends of the Elderly, was honoured to welcome its Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, to officially open its new state-of-the-art residential care home in Calcot, Reading – Friends Place.

The Princess Royal was received by Rachel Hill, Friends of the Elderly’s Chief Executive and Mark Wilson, the charity’s Chief Operation Officer who escorted Her Royal Highness on a tour of the care home.

During her visit, The Princess Royal met with residents and care staff. She toured the home’s new facilities, including the cinema room, beauty salon, garden room, and sky bar, all of which residents are already enjoying.

“It was an honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Friends Place and to showcase our new state-of-the-art care home and the exceptional dedication of our care team,” said Rachel Hill, the charity’s Chief Executive. “2025 marks Friends of the Elderly’s 120th Anniversary which is a very important milestone for us and to have the official opening of Friends Place by HRH The Princess Royal, the charity’s patron wasso greatly appreciated by all of us at Friends of the Elderly.”

Offering residential, dementia, and respite care, Friends Place and is also home to a day care service, with all care delivered by a compassionate and experienced care team.

The new care home reflects the charity’s long-standing commitment to providing high-quality care and the home has been thoughtfully designed to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere where residents feel valued, secure and supported.

Her Royal Highness takes up the important role as the charity’s Royal Patron which her Mother, Queen Elizabeth II held for over 60 years. As the Friends of the Elderly’s Royal Patron for many years, Her late Majesty’s support was extremely important to the many older people the charity has cared for throughout the years. The continued support of The Royal Family, through the ongoing Presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra and the new Patronage of The Princess Royal is greatly appreciated by Friends of the Elderly, its residents, beneficiaries and staff.

“We take great pride in supporting the older people we care for in an environment where every individual feels valued, safe and engaged,” added Mark Wilson, Friends of the Elderly’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to offer a warm, modern home where every detail has been designed with residents’ wellbeing in mind. Friends Place not only brings high-quality care but will also bring 30 new jobs to the local area – and we’re thrilled to be part of the Calcot community.”

“With over 120 years of experience, Friends of the Elderly is proud to continue its mission of providing personalised, compassionate care that supports older people to live full and dignified lives in a warm, homely environment where residents feel safe, supported and part of the community,” continued Rachel. “We are excited about the future and look forward to working with Her Royal Highness on our many important projects and initiatives that support older people.”

1 . Contributed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal meeting care staff at Friends Place. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal with Friends of the Elderly's CEO. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal meeting a resident at Friends Place. Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal at Friends Place meeting a resident. Photo: Submitted Share