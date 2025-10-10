Here's how to check if you have rare 50p worth 500 times value

A rare 50p coin has sold for almost 500 times its shop value - after a collector snapped it up for an eye-watering £245 on Ebay.

A rare 50p coin has sold for almost 500 times its shop value - after a collector snapped it up for an eye-watering £245 on Ebay.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coin is one of 210,000 issued in 2009 to mark the 250th anniversary of Kew Gardens in Richmond, south east London.

Most Popular

It displays the Chinese Pagoda tower from its iconic botanical gardens, which claims to be the most biodiverse place on Earth with more than 30,000 plant species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One keen collector paid the hefty £245.08 buy-it-now listing price plus £3.42 postage to snap up the 50p piece on Thursday [October 2].

A rare 50p coin has sold for almost 500 times its shop value - after a collector snapped it up for an eye-watering £245 on Ebay.

That means the coin was sold for 495 times its shop value and will be sure to have Brits checking their change.

This is an uncirculated coin and the listing images show how it comes with a souvenir 'pack' explaining its design and coin specifications.

The gatefold pack explains designer Chistopher Lee Brun chose to depict the Chinese Pagoda himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was erected by Sir William Chambers in 1762 and, at nearly 50 metres, was then the tallest reconstruction of a Chinese building in Europe.

The 2009 coin was reissued in 2019 but a newer image of Queen Elizabeth II was used, making it easy to tell them apart.