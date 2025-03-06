Heritage Heroes 2024: Celebrating the volunteers who keep our history alive

Laura Carter presents Braemar Community Limited Volunteers with their award

The UK's volunteer heritage champions take the spotlight as the winners of the 2024 Ecclesiastical Heritage Heroes Awards are revealed.

Sponsored by specialist heritage insurer Ecclesiastical Insurance and hosted by The Heritage Alliance, these prestigious awards - now in their 15th year - celebrate the dedication, skill, and passion of volunteers who work tirelessly to safeguard the nation’s history.

Honouring this year’s winners:

The Heritage Heroes Award, which recognises an outstanding contribution by an individual or group to a heritage organisation in the past year, was awarded to: Braemar Community Limited Volunteers for their tireless work in transforming Scotland’s only community-owned castle, showcasing the very best of heritage volunteering.

Tower Of London

Doreen Wood, Vice Chair of Braemar Community Limited Volunteers said: “Winning this award is a tribute to what's been achieved and gives us confidence that what our community is delivering is appropriate in terms of our conservation responsibilities. It's validation of the hard work of many from this tiny Highland community and we are very grateful for the professional support we have received from The Prince's Foundation, now The King's Foundation.” The Lifetime Heritage Hero Award, which honours an individual for exceptional commitment to heritage over a period of ten years or more, was awarded to: Valerie Bello of B'nai B'rith UK. For 25 years, Valerie has championed Jewish heritage expanding participation and ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Valerie Bello, Community Volunteer of B'nai B'rith UK said: "I was thrilled to learn I had won The Heritage Alliance's 'Unsung Heroes', award, as I view it as a tribute to my organisation. The Heritage Alliance, of which we are proud members, encourages appreciation and development of heritage in all its facets. Heritage plays a vital role in national life, preserving our sense of history and heritage sites, while increasing our knowledge of life, art and architecture in the past and its influence on the future."

Runners-Up

Heritage Heroes Award: Raybel restoration volunteers and Lytham Hall Volunteers. Lifetime Heritage Hero Award: Yvette Carpenter of Chawton House and Kathryn Dodington of Canal & River Trust.

Laura Carter and Carole Souter present Valerie Bello with her award

Awards Ceremony

The awards were presented by Laura Carter, Customer Segment Director at Ecclesiastical Insurance, and Carole Souter CBE, Chair of the Heritage Alliance during Heritage Day at the Tower of London. A key event in the heritage sector’s calendar, the day featured insights from Baroness Twycross, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Dr Nick Merriman OBE, CEO of English Heritage.

Laura Carter, Customer Segment Director at Ecclesiastical Insurance – proudly part of the Benefact Group, said: “As the UK’s leading insurer of Grade I listed buildings, we are passionate about protecting Britain’s heritage. We’re honoured to support these awards and celebrate the extraordinary volunteers who bring our history to life. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees - your dedication is the heartbeat of our heritage.”

Lizzie Glithero-West, CEO of the Heritage Alliance, added: “Ecclesiastical’s Heritage Heroes Awards serves as a perennial reminder of the passion and commitment that volunteers in the heritage sector bring to heritage projects and places. From boat restoration to theatrical engagement, fundraising to community archaeology, this year has been no exception with an exceptional quality of nominees. Our panel heard inspiring stories and extraordinary feats from individuals and groups of all sizes. Our nation’s heritage story has always been intertwined with heroic voluntary effort and this continues today. Many congratulations to this year’s winners and all of those nominated for their hard work, creativity and dedication."