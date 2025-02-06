HighlightHer: Outdoor exhibition celebrating ‘extraordinary ordinary’ women lands in King’s Cross for IWD 2025

Hanna Benihoud in her studio

HighlightHer, an outdoor exhibition celebrating ‘extraordinary ordinary’ women is set to land on the Granary Square art benches in King’s Cross to mark International Women’s Day 2025.

Unveiled on Tuesday 4 March, the vibrant and colourful illustrations by London artist, Hanna Benihoud will celebrate the ordinary women doing extraordinary things: the woman who expertly applies a full face of makeup on the tube during rush hour or the woman who juggles three loads of laundry, prepares packed lunches and schedules a doctor’s appointment—all before 9am.

The stories that have inspired Hanna’s artwork have been gathered through her conversations with women of all ages, backgrounds and lifestyles, both offline and on social media. The project is designed to elevate the inner lives of women which are so rarely depicted in the public realm and celebrates the ‘magic of the mundane’.

Hanna Benihoud

The designs for this unique exhibition will feature on 15 beautifully crafted benches around Granary Square until Sunday 30 March. Each bench will tell the story of a different woman or group of women, highlighting their remarkable contributions that so often go unnoticed.

In the spirit of uplifting women, artist Hanna is now asking the community to highlight the women in their lives who are quietly being completely remarkable! Selected stories will be illustrated to create the exhibition. Stories can be shared via the King’s Cross Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/kingscrossn1c/

Hanna Benihoud added: "During the summer of 2023, in America Ferrera’s monologue in the Barbie movie, she asked, “What about ordinary Barbie?”—a question that struck a collective nerve. Then, in the summer of 2024, women embraced ‘Brat Summer,’ encapsulated by a strappy top and a Bic lighter—the epitome of the everyday. There is something about the ‘ordinariness’ of womanhood that is actually quite magical.

HighlightHer is a chance to celebrate the quiet chaos and joy of ‘ordinary’ women’s daily lives, not just on International Women’s Day, but everyday.”

Chrissy Cullen, Place Marketing Director at King’s Cross, said: "International Women’s Day is a time to recognise and celebrate the incredible contributions of women everywhere. HighlightHer is our way of honouring the women in our community who inspire us with their extraordinary stories. We hope this installation will encourage everyone to reflect on the impact of these remarkable women and to continue supporting and uplifting one another."

Hanna Benihoud founded Hanna Benihoud Studio in 2016 after transitioning from her career as an architect. Her interdisciplinary design practice spans art, architecture, and design, focusing on projects with a social conscience. Hanna's work includes public art, wayfinding, illustration, and animation often using the public realm as her canvas. Her hand-animated series Girls of the Light, the Guardians of the Pump public art installation and various other site-specific works explore the intersection of architecture and art

King’s Cross has become a vibrant hub for public art, with numerous commissions enhancing its public spaces. A recent highlight is Liz West's Fluorescence installation in Granary Square, which features a 10.7-metre structure adorned with bold stripes of fluorescent neon colours. This contemporary piece acts as a seasonal focal point, celebrating light and joy during the winter months. This work, along with many others, contributes to the unique character of King’s Cross, making it a place where art and everyday life intersect.

For more information, please visit https://www.kingscross.co.uk/