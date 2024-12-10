Historic Hibs pub could reopen under new ownership with planning application under consideration

A HISTORIC Edinburgh pub once a regular haunt for Hibs fans could be due to reopen under new ownership with planning applications under consideration by the city council. Coopers Rest on Easter Road, just minutes away from Hibs’ home ground, has been closed for nearly ten years. The bar was going to be turned into flats before plans stalled, but new planning permission is being considered by the City of Edinburgh Council which would see it reopened as a pub and restaurant. The requests were lodged with the city council in October and validated on Wednesday (DEC4) with final comments on the plans due to be submitted by Wednesday (DEC25).

Coopers Rest on Easter Road, just minutes away from Hibs’ home ground, has been closed for nearly ten years.

The bar was going to be turned into flats before plans stalled, but new planning permission is being considered by the City of Edinburgh Council which would see it reopened as a pub and restaurant.

Planning permission requests were made as part of a joint venture between Newbarns Brewery and the team behind the successful The Palmerston restaurant.

The proposal will see the pub reopened as a bar serving Leith locals with the secondary bar repurposed as a restaurant.

The plans detail the installation of a kitchen in the cellar where food will be prepared and served to punters. The original proposal to turn the bar into flats hit a dead end with the interior of the pub being gutted but no further work completed.

Planning permission documents submitted by the team attempting to reopen the boozer detail the business description.

They read: “The Cooper's Rest is a brand-new gastropub in Leith, Edinburgh, aiming to redefine the ‘pub experience’ by merging the warmth of a traditional pub with high-quality, modern cuisine.

“A joint venture between the teams behind The Palmerston and Newbarns Brewery, we offer exceptional food, quality drinks and a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.”

They go on to state their mission is: “To become a national symbol of culinary excellence and a beloved community hub in Leith, fostering memorable dining experiences and celebrating local flavours.”

By NewsX/Douglas Simpson