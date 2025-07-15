HMS Prince of Wales: Incredible images capture Royal Navy testing new Malloy Aeronautics Heavy Lift Drone

A Malloy Aeronautics Heavy Lift Drone in the air (Cover Images)

These images show Royal Navy personnel from 700X Naval Air Squadron testing their new Malloy Aeronautics Heavy Lift Drone from the flightdeck of HMS Prince of Wales.

Known as Remotely Piloted Air System (RPAS) in the armed forces, the Royal Navy are continuously trialling new and exciting equipment to be used on the battlefield. The Malloy drone is being trialled as a payload-carrying aircraft to be used to transport kit and equipment.

The Carrier Strike Group is the Royal Navy's key deployment for 2025. Led by UK flagship HMS Prince of Wales and involving a dozen nations, the eight-month mission - known as Operation Highmast - will take the task group to the western Pacific Rim via the Mediterranean and Middle East with a series of large-scale exercises with Britain's allies and partners.

Throughout the deployment, upwards of 4,500 British military personnel will be involved, including nearly 600 RAF and 900 soldiers alongside 2,500 Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines.