Hope Amid The Rubble: Cat Rescued In Kyiv After Spending 10 Hours Trapped In Destroyed Building

The cat was found hiding after ten hours in the destroyed building

Rescuers in Kyiv have found a furry bundle of hope amid the rubble caused by a devastating Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Monday.

The cat was found hiding after ten hours in the destroyed building, hiding away in a spot his owner knew he would be found in.

A statement from the Kyiv Animal Rescue Group reads: “A real miracle is under the rubble… He is a big calm striped cat. That night, he approached his usual bowl of food, when everything around him exploded and darkness fell, pain and debris covered his head.

“Ten hours under the rubble. No ability to move, no air, no sound. Darkness, dust, and fear.

“He was saved by the fact that the owner knew exactly where the cat was supposed to be at the time of the attack. Rescuers pulled him out from under the debris of a concrete wall and overlap clearly in the designated location.”

Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on June 23, killing at least nine people, including an 11-year-old girl, and injuring 33 others, including four children, according to local officials.

The heaviest damage in the three-and-a-half hour attack occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, when a five-story building partially collapsed after being hit by a ballistic missile.