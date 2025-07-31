How advanced technology is changing the way we watch sports

Sports is the most-watched content in the world. In fact, the 2022 FIFA World Cup was live-streamed by over 1.5 billion people worldwide, breaking all records. Seeing this great response, the tech giants went on to find the gaps where this streaming experience could be improved.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, “Did they?”, you might be wondering. Yeah, they did, and that’s what we will explore today.

As I write this, watching sports has taken a great turn and is in the right direction. Technology has greatly improved OTT platforms like Netflix, ESPN+, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will cover that in detail, so join me as I explain how technology is improving streaming every day.

Advanced Technology

What are OTT Platforms?

Before we begin, let us understand what OTT platforms are that are actually changing the way we watch sports.

OTT stands for over-the-top, and when it comes to sports, OTT platforms are exclusive broadcasters of sports directly to consumers via the internet. The major difference between the modern world's OTT platforms and traditional cable TV is that OTT platforms don’t rely on cables and wires, unlike traditional TV.

This gives users flexibility as they can watch only the content they want without having to pay for a full channel lineup. In the following subheading, I will talk about the top OTT platforms in sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top OTT Platforms in Sports

When it comes to sports, as viewers, we have a large number of OTT platforms that exclusively broadcast sports, but I will talk about only the best ones. So, here we go:

ESPN Plus: This is the first name that comes to my mind when we talk about sports OTTs specifically. ESPN is the major name in sports broadcasting, and its ESPN+ subscription is home to some of the most-watched sports across the world, like soccer, MMA, F1, and more.

Peacock: After ESPN, we have Peacock. It is one of the biggest broadcasters of sports in the US. Peacock broadcasts live content ranging from the Premier League to NASCAR. Not just that, it offers some on-demand content as well. I have been using this OTT platform since 2022, and I am satisfied with it.

HULU Plus: It is another top OTT platform that relies on its exclusive channels to broadcast sports to its viewers via the internet. The best thing I like about Hulu is its on-demand content, which lets you pay only for the event you want to watch. It is more affordable than the rest of the OTT platforms on my list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramount Plus: This is the service that I have been subscribing to, and subscribing because of the timing of the events. Anyway, if you live in the US and you adore seeing the European giants like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain54 clashing, then it is the right service for you to get. Why? It has exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in the US.

How AI Improves the OTT Platforms

Now, I hope that you do understand the OTT platforms, so, let us talk about how advanced technologies like AI improve the OTT platforms.

AI-Powered Streaming Optimization

Did it happened to you as well: you were hosting a game night at your place only to end up seeing that freakin’ buffering circle on the screen and not the game? Yeah, that churns off big time.

But as the tech evolves, we are seeing improvements in streaming. How? Let me explain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI helps these platforms with intelligent optimization. For example, when I am at home and my smart TV is connected to my high-speed Xfinity Internet, it plays the content in 4K. When I am on the go and my mobile data is in action, the video quality drops to 720p. This is AI-powered streaming optimization.

It automatically checks the internet speed of the user and then adjusts the quality of the stream. This happens in the background and it holistically follows ‘something is better than nothing’. This improves the user satisfaction and reduces the churn rate.

Netflix is one of the OTT platforms that uses this technology and improves the satisfaction of its users.

Top-Notch Content Discovery

Have you ever wondered why you spend hours scrolling through Instagram Reel after Reel or Shorts after Shorts without even realizing? Yeah, you did have time to kill that’s why you did it but there is more to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is because the algorithm behind the content suggestion knows you so well and is extremely effective in keeping your eyeballs stuck to the screen by showing you relevant content.

The same thing is being implemented on the sports OTT platforms, so you don’t bounce off the app or platform. Behind the scenes, algorithms are working to understand your every click. Whether you clicked to watch soccer on Saturday or you prefer watching golf on cozy evenings. AI is playing its part in making you stay on the app, and then you do.

AI-based Ad Insertion

We don’t all like ads, especially when we are super engaged in watching something, but we have to live with that. Platforms need to make revenue via ads, but they don’t want to lose the audience to whom they show ads. Then what might be the solution?

The solution is a personalized ad experience that is powered by artificial intelligence. For example, you might love automatic watches, and if those platforms have implemented AI into their apps, they will show only the relevant ads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, another way in which these personalized ads are implemented is by showing ads that are relevant to what you are watching: you might be watching a movie that is related to sports, and the ads that will be shown to you and others that are watching the same thing will be related to sports. This will improve the overall ad experience and might improve the conversion rate in the long run.

Content Localization and Dubbing

Last but not least, AI-powered content localization and dubbing.

Here’s the thing: if the content is good, it won’t be viewed merely by users from one region only. It will likely go beyond the border, and that raises another issue, which is content localization. It’s one of those post-production things that takes a lot of time and money without giving much back in return.

Multiple voice actors are hired to do their take on localizing the content, and it takes retakes to make it perfect. But now, the OTT platforms don’t need to worry, as AI can literally make a clone of a certain voice. This will not only reduce time, but it will save the platforms a lot of money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That saved money can then be used to make the necessary improvements.

All in all, AI is becoming super helpful when it comes to little but worthwhile enhancements in these OTT platforms. AR and VR are technologies that might bring a revolution. When? Only time will tell. Until then, I am waiting.