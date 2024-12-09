How Cinderford’s ‘Rusty Pole’ became unlikely tourist attraction

Cinderford's 'Rusty Pole'

It’s the unlikely Severn Trent tourist attraction that has seen fans flocking to a Cotswolds town – to get a selfie next to the now famous Cinderford Rusty Pole.

And lovers of the 6m high metal pole continue to post glowing reviews on TripAdvisor, with one describing the pilgrimage to the site in Gloucestershire as ‘life changing’ and ‘spectacular.

Severn Trent spoke to locals to get their take on the fascination with the redundant Severn Trent ‘stink pipe’ - which were once used by water companies as a vent for underground sewers.

It sits atop a hill in Littledean Hill Road, offering stunning views of the sprawling countryside and meandering River Severn below.

Bobby Price has lived opposite the pole for a number of years and chuckled at the fact it was ranked among the top tourist attractions in the beautiful Forest of Dean area.

“We have seen lots of people come and take a selfie with the pole over the last couple of years,” she said. “People travel from all over the place because they want their picture taken with it. And the pole has become so famous, you can actually see it on some mapping apps now.”

Neighbour Stacey Ranford said one reason for the Rusty Pole’s popularity could be the spectacular scenery surrounding it. She said: “I think a lot of the interest is because of the views behind the pole. It’s just beautiful scenery - Cinderford has always been a lovely place to live.”

More than 20 reviews of the pole have appeared on TripAdvisor, with some more tongue-in-cheek that others.

One said the "intricate detail of the casting at the base of the pole is particularly triumphant, the shaft slender yet strong and the top so neatly terminated it could only have been done by the finest craftsmen to walk this land."

Another added: “This ranks up among the Pyramids and the lost Incan city of Machu Picchu as one of the true wonders of the world. Get there early to avoid the tour buses and pushy souvenir sellers.”

Earlier this year Cinderford Rusty Pole made national headlines after unsubstantiated fears surfaced online that it could be removed by Severn Trent.

But Matt Jeynes, Waste Team Manager at Severn Trent, was quick to allay any worries – and said he hoped more tourists would enjoy the pole in the years to come.

"The pole is old technology, which was used to vent the sewer system and prevent odours, and they aren’t routinely installed these days,” he said. "They are normally only removed if they become unsafe and everyone will be pleased to hear that there are no plans to remove this pole and we hope it continues to be a top tourist attraction into 2025 and beyond.”