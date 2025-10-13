How to reassure rabbits and guinea pigs during fireworks season

Small furry animals can also suffer during fireworks season - Animal News Agency

Every year as Bonfire Night approaches, pet owners are reminded to think about how fireworks affect dogs and cats. But spare a thought, too, for Britain’s smallest companions, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and other small furries, who can be just as terrified by the bangs and flashes.

Rae Walters from the Rabbit Welfare Association & Fund (RWAF) says: “People often don’t realise just how sensitive rabbits and other small pets are to noise and vibration. They may not be barking or meowing in distress, but that doesn’t mean they’re coping. Rabbits can literally die of fright, so taking precautions before Bonfire Night is absolutely essential.”

So what can you do to protect your small pets this fireworks season?

Experts say the first step is understanding how noise affects them. Unlike humans, small animals have extremely acute hearing and are attuned to the slightest vibration. The unpredictable nature of fireworks, sudden explosions, flashes and whizzes, can leave them panicked, disoriented and even physically unwell.

1. Bring them indoors

If your small furry pets live outside, move them into a quiet shed, garage or even a utility room for a few nights. Make sure there’s plenty of ventilation and that there are no car fumes of course!

2. Soundproof their shelter

Cover their hiding places or sheltered areas with thick blankets or duvets, leaving enough air space for ventilation. This helps to muffle the noise and reduce flashes of light. Adding extra bedding and hay will also give them something to burrow into, a natural comfort response.

The hearing of animals is so much more acute that us humans, for example a rabbit can hear sounds up to two miles away, so even if you can’t hear the bangs on Bonfire Night it doesn’t mean that they can’t.

3. Keep them together

Rabbits and guinea pigs are social animals. Keeping bonded pairs or groups together can help them feel more secure. Never separate them unless absolutely necessary.

4. Try calming aids

Natural calming products such as Pet Remedy can make a big difference. Pet Remedy is a clinically proven, natural calming solution for pets, available as a plug-in diffuser, spray or wipes. It uses a blend of valerian, vetiver, basil and clary sage to help soothe animals during stressful events such as fireworks, thunderstorms and travel.

Veterinary nurse Rachel Bean RVN, added: “Using something like Pet Remedy in the room can really help take the edge off their anxiety. It’s safe for all pets, not just dogs and cats, and can make a noticeable difference when used in advance.”

5. Maintain routine

Try to keep feeding and cleaning times as normal as possible. Routine helps small animals feel secure and less anxious.

6. Mask the noise

Play gentle background music, radio or white noise to help drown out sudden sounds. Even a softly humming fan or a TV at low volume can provide comfort.

7. Don’t disturb them

Once they’re settled in their safe space, avoid checking on them too often, it can add to their stress. Instead, make sure they’re secure before the fireworks start, and then leave them in peace.

For more advice, visit the Rabbit Welfare Association & Fund at www.rabbitwelfare.co.uk

Find Pet Remedy calming products at www.petremedy.co.uk