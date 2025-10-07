How to Teach a Puppy to Speak in 8 Easy Steps
You won’t need anything fancy to teach your puppy to speak! Just following the steps below will get you there!
1. Gather your rewards
Pick something your pup really loves. For most, that’s small, high-value food like sausage or cheese, but some puppies prefer toys. The more exciting the reward, the faster they’ll learn.
2. Find a safe bark trigger
You’ll need something that naturally makes your pup bark, like a door knock, doorbell, or a burst of excited play. Choose a trigger that works reliably without scaring them.
3. Choose your cue word
Decide on a short, simple word such as “Speak,” “Talk,” or “Bark.” Make sure it’s not similar to other cues they already know. Consistency is key.
4. Prompt the bark
Use your chosen trigger and get your puppy ready to bark. Watch closely so you can add the cue at exactly the right time.
5. Say the cue as they bark
As soon as your puppy barks, say your chosen cue word. The timing matters, the word should come during the bark to make the link clear.
6. Reward your pup for speaking
Straight away, reward your pup with their treat or toy. Positive reinforcement tells them they’ve done the right thing.
7. Practise until fluent
Repeat in short, upbeat sessions. Once your pup starts barking on cue alone, practise at different times of day and in new situations to make it stick.
8. Teach “Quiet” next
The real win comes when you pair “Speak” with a “Quiet” command. Once your pup can bark on cue, you can also teach them to stop on cue, giving you control over noisy situations at home.
-Lorna Winter, Co-founder and Head of Training atZigzag