How to Teach a Puppy to Speak in 8 Easy Steps

Zigzag

Teaching tricks is a great way to teach puppies something new while keeping their brains engaged and out of boredom. It may sound contradictory, but teaching a puppy to speak can also help you teach your puppy to be quiet. If you’ve discovered how loud and inconvenient barks can be, teaching them how to stay quiet as a byproduct of teaching them to bark can be very useful.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You won’t need anything fancy to teach your puppy to speak! Just following the steps below will get you there!

Most Popular

1. Gather your rewards

Pick something your pup really loves. For most, that’s small, high-value food like sausage or cheese, but some puppies prefer toys. The more exciting the reward, the faster they’ll learn.

2. Find a safe bark trigger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll need something that naturally makes your pup bark, like a door knock, doorbell, or a burst of excited play. Choose a trigger that works reliably without scaring them.

3. Choose your cue word

Decide on a short, simple word such as “Speak,” “Talk,” or “Bark.” Make sure it’s not similar to other cues they already know. Consistency is key.

4. Prompt the bark

Use your chosen trigger and get your puppy ready to bark. Watch closely so you can add the cue at exactly the right time.

5. Say the cue as they bark

As soon as your puppy barks, say your chosen cue word. The timing matters, the word should come during the bark to make the link clear.

6. Reward your pup for speaking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Straight away, reward your pup with their treat or toy. Positive reinforcement tells them they’ve done the right thing.

7. Practise until fluent

Repeat in short, upbeat sessions. Once your pup starts barking on cue alone, practise at different times of day and in new situations to make it stick.

8. Teach “Quiet” next

The real win comes when you pair “Speak” with a “Quiet” command. Once your pup can bark on cue, you can also teach them to stop on cue, giving you control over noisy situations at home.

-Lorna Winter, Co-founder and Head of Training atZigzag