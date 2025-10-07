How to Teach a Puppy to Speak in 8 Easy Steps

By Lauren Bradshaw
Contributor
19 hours ago
Zigzagplaceholder image
Zigzag
Teaching tricks is a great way to teach puppies something new while keeping their brains engaged and out of boredom. It may sound contradictory, but teaching a puppy to speak can also help you teach your puppy to be quiet. If you’ve discovered how loud and inconvenient barks can be, teaching them how to stay quiet as a byproduct of teaching them to bark can be very useful.

You won’t need anything fancy to teach your puppy to speak! Just following the steps below will get you there!

Most Popular

    1. Gather your rewards

    Pick something your pup really loves. For most, that’s small, high-value food like sausage or cheese, but some puppies prefer toys. The more exciting the reward, the faster they’ll learn.

    2. Find a safe bark trigger

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    You’ll need something that naturally makes your pup bark, like a door knock, doorbell, or a burst of excited play. Choose a trigger that works reliably without scaring them.

    3. Choose your cue word

    Decide on a short, simple word such as “Speak,” “Talk,” or “Bark.” Make sure it’s not similar to other cues they already know. Consistency is key.

    4. Prompt the bark

    Use your chosen trigger and get your puppy ready to bark. Watch closely so you can add the cue at exactly the right time.

    5. Say the cue as they bark

    As soon as your puppy barks, say your chosen cue word. The timing matters, the word should come during the bark to make the link clear.

    6. Reward your pup for speaking

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Straight away, reward your pup with their treat or toy. Positive reinforcement tells them they’ve done the right thing.

    7. Practise until fluent

    Repeat in short, upbeat sessions. Once your pup starts barking on cue alone, practise at different times of day and in new situations to make it stick.

    8. Teach “Quiet” next

    The real win comes when you pair “Speak” with a “Quiet” command. Once your pup can bark on cue, you can also teach them to stop on cue, giving you control over noisy situations at home.

    -Lorna Winter, Co-founder and Head of Training atZigzag

    Telling news your way
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice