Huge landmark Manchester building on sale for £1.35m

Victoria Mill, Manchester

Part of a historic Victorian landmark in Miles Platting, Manchester, which now houses NHS healthcare facilities, is up for sale.

Landwood Group, acting on behalf of Administrators FRP Advisory Trading Limited, is marketing the ground floor east wing of the Grade II* listed Victoria Mill.

Originally built in 1873 as a cotton spinning mill, Victoria Mill is one of Manchester’s finest surviving examples of 19th-century industrial architecture. The site is currently home to healthcare accommodation which has been let to the NHS and Manchester Primary Care Partnership.

Amy Selfe, Associate Director at Landwood Commercial, said: “Victoria Mill is a throwback to Manchester’s industrial past and is a significant local landmark.

“It also represents a rare opportunity to acquire an attractive healthcare investment within one of Manchester’s most exciting regeneration areas which is really looking to the future.

“The combination of strong NHS covenants, a landmark heritage setting and modern refurbished accommodation makes this a great opportunity for investors. The potential for future residential development also makes this a particularly desirable option.”

The ground floor east wing comprises NHS offices, a walk-in medical centre and a vacant 1,652 sq ft unit. Offers are invited in the region of £1.35 million.