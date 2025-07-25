Hulk Hogan: the world’s first athlete to become a global franchise

Hulk Hogan on 7 March 1989 at the El Paso Civic Center for a video-taping of a WWF “Superstars of Wrestling” event

Hulk Hogan, who has died aged 71, was as much a brand-building case study as a wrestler.

Long before athletes launched their own tequila labels or energy drinks, Hogan proved that a single personality could generate an ecosystem of merchandise, media rights, licensing and endorsements. In doing so, he laid the groundwork for how modern sports entertainment monetises fame.

By the mid-1980s, the name “Hulk Hogan” had become a commercial asset as valuable as the World Wrestling Federation itself. His image sold tickets, pay-per-view events, action figures, T-shirts, and video games. The red-and-yellow colour scheme, the flexing poses, and the booming catchphrases were crafted for scale and became an instantly recognisable logo made from flesh. Vince McMahon’s WWF expanded into a global business on the back of Hulkamania, and Hogan’s commercial appeal drove partnerships that took wrestling from regional arenas to international television.

Hogan’s understanding of cross-platform branding was years ahead of its time. He built visibility beyond wrestling with roles in Hollywood films such as Rocky III, and later in television with Hogan Knows Best, a precursor to the influencer reality era. His ventures, from Hogan’s Beach Shop to Hogan’s Hangout, were natural extensions of a persona that had already become a retail product. Even when Pastamania failed, it reflected a willingness to experiment with brand-led business models that are now standard for athlete-celebrities.

The Gawker lawsuit of 2016, which resulted in a reported $31 million settlement, is another part of that legacy. It was, at heart, an assertion of brand control: a legal reminder that the commercial value of a name can and will be fiercely defended.

Financially, Hogan’s career was marked by both huge earnings and sharp setbacks, most notably his 2009 divorce, which reportedly cost him the majority of his liquid assets. Yet his net worth at death, estimated at $25 million, reflects his resilience in rebuilding through licensing, appearances and merchandising.

Hogan’s death marks the passing of a figure who predated the business playbook now followed by athletes like Dwayne Johnson, Conor McGregor and even Lionel Messi. He demonstrated that an individual persona could transcend sport and function as a fully-fledged enterprise – an idea that reshaped both wrestling and the wider entertainment economy.