I collect dead people’s hair and memories of strangers

Collection of human hair (Cover Images)

Beckie-Ann Galentine has spent much of her life surrounded by the relics of other people’s lives and deaths.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her home in Wethersfield, Connecticut, has turned into an archive, with every room containing something salvaged from a haunted building or a life long passed.

Most Popular

She describes herself as a steward rather than a collector, looking after objects that once held deep meaning for strangers. Among her most striking pieces is an extraordinary collection of human hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think it’s always haunted, but it’s the last connection that these people have had on Earth”, the 35-year-old paranormal investigator says.

Beckie-Ann has hundreds of items in her collection (Cover Images)

“It’s hair from people that is up to 180 years old in frames or in sentimental arrangements, wreaths made of human hair, jewellery with human hair.

“That’s the kind of stuff I enjoy, because it was special to someone once, and it’s important to act almost as a steward to protect those items in their past.”

Beckie-Ann has about a dozen hair wreaths and hair art, and clippings of locks kept with photographs, candles and funeral ribbons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of her best loved pieces is a framed collection of a little boy’s curls and baby teeth, cut when he became old enough to lose the long ringlets he had worn as a child.

Beckie-Ann Galentine also has a haunted wheelchair (Cover Images)

Her collection also includes locks of hair taken as people died. One arrangement includes a candle held by a dying hand more than a century ago.

“For me, I don’t think it’s gross. It doesn’t have a smell, which is the biggest question that people ask. Hair has a keratin compound so it doesn’t break down,” says Beckie-Ann.

“If we tried to throw this stuff away, it would just sit in a landfill. That’s why it’s lasted for so long, which is why I feel a responsibility to keep it safe and tell its story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her fascination with death and haunted spaces began in childhood. She grew up in an antique store in western Pennsylvania, spending weekends in houses where people had recently died. Later, while at college, she and friends began exploring graveyards, abandoned train stations and empty schoolhouses. One night, exploring a cemetery with a friend in 2009 she had an experience that would change the rest of her life.

After 15 minutes of finding no ghosts, they turned off their torches and started to head for home.

“But out of the corner of my eye I saw a strange, wispy glowing sphere floating between two trees. It hovered for about 15 seconds, then floated down perfectly and glided silently around us,” she says.

“It came in between my friend and me, and we jumped in opposite directions. We both saw something. That changed my life after that and it consumed all of my time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to Connecticut, she found a community more open to the unusual and she started working as a paranormal investigator despite the fact that she is scared of ghosts.

‘Anytime I feel something that I can't explain, I'm still going to have an unsettling feeling’, she says.

Today, she travels across the United States, investigating haunted hotels, homes and businesses and sharing her findings with more than a million followers on TikTok and Instagram, where she posts as My Bloody Galentine.

She tries to approach each case with rigour and historical research, not just intuition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ll go to a place that claims to be haunted, and they’ll tell you about their famous ghost and how they died, and when you start digging into the history, you find out that there’s no historical basis for what they’re claiming,” she explains.

“You’re just constantly trying to dissect the facts and the information you’re given, and make it as valid as possible.”

A typical day might involve hours of research in old newspaper archives, tracking down the story behind a haunted object sent to her in the post or preparing for a site visit.

When she does go on location she tries to give people peace of mind as much as proof of spirits.

“I’m satisfied either way,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t always have to find a ghost. It’s just as exciting to go through and debunk phenomena.”

Her most recent high-profile investigation took her to the Mizpah Hotel in Nevada, which claims to be one of the most haunted hotels in the state. She stayed in the room associated with the so-called Red Lady ghost but felt nothing unusual.

“But when I got to the basement, I immediately had this feeling of being watched,” she says.

“It just felt uncomfortable. I don’t know how to explain it. It had an unsettling feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The basement of the hotel once housed a bank and a vault, and legend says two bank robbers were betrayed by a third partner during a heist, leading to their deaths in the basement. The spirits of passed miners are also believed to haunt the basement.

Despite these moments, Beckie-Ann says seeing genuine phenomena is very rare.

“Social media gives this impression that there’s always this incredible phenomenon occurring when we’re doing these investigations, but the reality is, most of the time we’re talking to the electrical current in the house, or something like the equipment is responding to fluctuations in temperature. And the true, true weird things happen rarely,” she explains.

When Beckie-Ann is not investigating ghostly goings on, she is collecting ouija boards, planchets and other paranormal objects - including a haunted wheelchair from a closed-down hospital - all of which she is preparing to move into a public space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sensitive nature of it is something that shouldn’t be kept secret or private. I want to open up for people to see.”

She is in talks to buy a haunted tavern in Pennsylvania, built in 1810, where she experienced phenomena she could not explain.

The owners have avoided going inside for more than a year because the building unsettles them, so Beckie-Ann wants to restore it as a museum and research centre.

She hopes that opening her collection to the public will help people understand the history and sentiment behind the objects she guards. Her hair wreaths and funeral ribbons are not morbid curiosities but traces of lives once lived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my favourite pieces came from three little children from Pennsylvania that passed away, and their parents had these hand coloured watercolours of their portraits put in the frame,” she says.

“To me, if this is thrown away, that means that that’s the last image and connection that those kids had to this earth, aside from their graves. I just think that we should be saving these artefacts and sharing them for others to see.”