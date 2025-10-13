'I had my leg amputated because of diabetes - but I finished the Great North Run'

Amputee Paul Stephens with Healthworks supporters after completing the Great North Run.

When amputee Paul Stephens crossed the finish line at the Great North Run last month, he couldn’t hold back the tears.

For the moment marked the realisation of a dream – and the culmination of years of physical and mental effort, in which he was spurred on by the encouragement and support of his family and community.

What made it even more special is that Paul negotiated the final 200 yards of the race on foot after emerging from the sports wheelchair in which he had completed the first 12.93 miles of the 13.1-mile course.

“When I went over the line, words can’t describe it. I was overcome. I had tears in my eyes. I thought I’d never be able to do something like that, because of losing my leg,” he said.

Paul in the sports wheelchair purchased with the help of a donation from Lovell and its partner Placefirst.

Paul, 68, who lives in Benwell, in Newcastle, had his lower left leg amputated in December 2022 following diabetes complications. It left him depressed and so lacking in energy that he could easily fall asleep mid-conversation.

But with the support of the Newcastle-based Healthworks charity, which works to improve health, wellbeing and life outcomes for people across the North East, he has achieved his long-held ambition to complete a half marathon.

And it was made possible with the gift of a sports wheelchair thanks to a £700 contribution to Healthworks from national partnership housing specialist Lovell and rental property developer Placefirst towards the cost. The two companies are working in partnership to deliver 146 energy-efficient rental homes at Benwell Dene, off Delaval Road in the West End of the city, near where Paul lives.

Paul completed around a quarter of the race under his own steam, with a three-person support team of his son Max Stephens, Isobel Holland and Ian Stanton pushing him for the rest. The four of them took it in turns to control the wheelchair for three minutes at a time, before Paul completed the final stretch on foot.

Paul and his wife Julie Stephens, Healthworks Senior Manager of Health Promotion, with Lovell Marketing and Social Impact Manager Ashleigh Tate (right).

“The wheelchair was absolutely superb. It was unbelievable. When you go along in a normal wheelchair you are bouncing about everywhere, but this one has stability, lightness and speed. We really got some speed up.

“The atmosphere was fantastic and the nearer we got to South Shields there were thousands and thousands of people saying, ‘come on! You can do it!’”

Paul crossed the line in two hours 19 minutes, ahead of his expected time of more than three hours.

He said: “The amount of support I’ve had has been unbelievable - from Healthworks and my friends at the gym. Everyone has been fantastic.”

Phil Jones, Lovell Director of Land and Partnerships for the North East, who also took part in the Great North Run, said: “Congratulations and well done to Paul on his achievement. He is an inspiration, and we are very proud to be a part of his story.”

Paul’s preparations for the Great North Run began a year ago when his wife Julie, who is Senior Manager of Health Promotion at Healthworks, suggested that he enter the race.

He was already going to the Healthworks gym, but completing a half marathon was a daunting prospect. However, Julie said that Healthworks would help with training, and she would look for a sponsor to help pay for a sports wheelchair.

Now he trains five times a week for as much as two hours at a time using the treadmill and rower and lifting weights.

Since starting at the gym around two years ago, he has lost more than two stone, dropping to just over 13 stone. It has transformed him in other ways too. He said: “I feel more alive. It was terrible when I had just had my leg done. I couldn’t go out or do anything. I was so depressed. I had less energy and what I’ve found is true is that the more exercise you do the more energy you have.”

Paul was part of a 12-person team representing Healthworks at the event. They were running in aid of Useful Vision, an organisation that supports children with visual impairments. The team raised a total of £7,600.

He is very appreciative of the help and support he has received through Healthworks as well as from his family and friends and the donation from Lovell and Placefirst.

He said: “The donation they gave was outstanding. I couldn’t have done the race without their help and support.”