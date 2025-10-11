'I have to wear a calliper after an accident - but I led my football team out and played at Wembley'

The front cover of Richard’s book

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In 1988, Richard Clarke was 19. A trainee PE teacher and semi professional footballer, he was having the best time of his life. Then disaster struck. A freak football accident severed a nerve in his left leg, putting his whole future in doubt.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was told the heartbreaking news that he would need to wear a calliper for the rest of his life.

Most Popular

The conversations that took place with the consultant were ruthless. He was told the chances of him being a PE teacher, or playing football again, were ‘one in a million.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, he was mocked for suggesting he would do both. When he said ‘but,’ the consultant raised his voice to repeat his ‘one in a million’ quote.

The calliper Richard has worn since he was 19

A nurse overheard the conversation, and when he left, she held his hand and said,

“Someone has to be the one in a million. Maybe it’s you?.”

And he was! He went on to be a PE teacher, but more remarkably, he became the first man to lead a Bradford team out in a FA National football final since 1911! Not many were aware that he was also wearing a calliper whilst doing this!

It is highly likely he is the only player ever to wear a calliper in a FA National Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people have told him to write a book about what happened, to inspire others going through difficulty.

He liked that idea, but his life had been so much fun, and much more than one incident. A 70s kid, a Bradford kid living with his grandma in the 80s, a PE teacher, a semi professional footballer with a calliper, a dad who went part time on a zero hours contract to help his son, a children’s author etc.

All stages of his life that have brought so much joy and laughter.

So he has written a book. “Fifty Dad Tales” which does talk about his fight to be a teacher and play football, but it also tells of the numerous silly events that have made his life one to remember.

Oh, and a final but important note!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the stories to his two youngest children several years ago whilst he was taking them to school. It was their unusual views, which are shared in the book, that convinced him to write these rather different memoirs.

Fifty Dad Tales is available from the 18th October 2025 in paperback. It can be pre-ordered in kindle form now. (The book does contain some adult content.)

The link is

Fifty Dad Tales - https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0FRXK8P2R

You can also follow the ‘Fifty Dad Tales’ group on Facebook.