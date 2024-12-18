“I learned to ski in my forties, and this is why it’s never too late to learn”

Dave Greenbrown, Technical Director at Erna Low

Dave Greenbrown, 45 from York, learnt to ski aged 40, and the spur of the moment decision has turned into something he absolutely loves and wished he’d done sooner

A third of Brits now want to learn to ski (30%), with the top reason being 'to learn something new'

A third of Brits now want to learn to ski (30%), with the top reason being ‘to learn something new’

35% of Brits are motivated to learn so they can enjoy a winter holiday

One in six parents (18%) want their kids to learn

For a third (33%), the cost is off-putting, however the experts at Erna Low have found that lessons in the UK are DOUBLE the price of a lesson abroad on the slopes

Many Brits think that learning to ski is something you pick up in your youth and once you hit a certain age, you can forget about trying to learn.

New research has found that nearly a third of UK adults (30%) are now eager to learn how to ski or snowboard. Google UK searches for ‘ski lessons’ rising 19% year-on-year and surging 90% in the last three months – suggesting the 2024/2025 season could be a ‘boom’ year for newbies.

That’s according to the tailor-made package ski holiday operator, Erna Low who surveyed 2,000 UK adults to see how many know how to ski or snowboard already, how many would like to learn, and any potential barriers to starting lessons.

While many are reluctant to give skiing a go as they get older, it’s never too late to take up the sport says Dave Greenbrown, 45 from York, who shows exactly why age shouldn’t be a stumbling block when learning to ski.

“I was 40 when I first learnt to ski, one day I just thought why not, and I absolutely love it.”

Despite learning later than your average skier, it is an experience he has thoroughly enjoyed, he said: “My friend had been asking me to go for years, I had never really seriously considered it, but I wanted something new to do with my kids. It was a spur of the moment decision but now I have been on perhaps 15 trips.”

The survey found 45% have a fear of injury when learning to ski, but Dave reassured learners and said: “It turns out getting injured is no more likely to happen skiing than with any other physical exercise. You have to spend a few days on your backside at the start but it's so worth it to be flying down those mountains in the end.”

Dave did things slightly different, learning from an experienced friend but admits this is probably not the best option for most first-timers: “I think some lessons might have been a good idea, especially now I can ski well as my technique leaves something to be desired.

“I learnt to Ski at a tiny resort called Formigal in the Spanish Pyrenees which had lots of shallow slopes, the green runs, which are essential at the very start.”

For those interested in acquiring this skill, the top reasons were to ‘learn something new‘ (36%), ‘enjoy a winter holiday’ (35%), or because their ‘family do it’ (18%).

Improving fitness was also a popular reason (17%), and like Dave, one in six parents (18%) said they want their kids to learn.

The potential cost was something that put a third (33%) off having lessons. However, Erna Low discovered that it can be a lot cheaper than many expect.

Their research revealed that the cost of a two-hour lesson at an indoor slope in the UK is typically double the price (£61) of a lesson at a ski school at a top European resort (£31), suggesting heading abroad to learn may be best and benefit from the scenery and ski resort atmosphere too.

Jane Bolton, ski expert at Erna Low recommends: ‘Having a couple of lessons in the UK for first timers before their trip can be worthwhile to try it out and get used to the equipment but nothing beats the proper snow on the mountains to begin your ski journey.

“If you're considering taking the plunge and starting lessons, our advice is to head to a beginner-friendly resort to do this. Our instructors are very experienced, patient and reassuring, and you can immerse yourself in the environment.”

Going abroad does of course also have added costs, but even these are lower than many may assume.

Erna Low discovered the cheapest resort for beginners is Val Cenis in France, where it costs less than £400 for ski hire, ski pass and ski lessons for a week, on average.

Valmorel, Le Corbier and Avoriaz also all cost less than £450 on average too, making them good, low-cost options for learners too.

The Best European Resorts for Beginners

Google UK searches for information on ‘beginner ski resorts’ are up 23% year-on-year, and 52% in the last three months, but where are the best options in Europe?

In addition to the survey, Erna Low gave 228 European resorts a beginner-friendly score based on their total slope distance (in km) and overall percentage of ‘beginner slopes’, which included green and blue pistes which are ideal for first-timers.

Les Menuires in France was named the best beginner ski resort in Europe overall, with around two thirds of its 160km runs (62%) being beginner friendly.

France’s La Plagne took second place, with a total of over 100km of beginner runs. In fact, sixteen of the top twenty resorts for new skiers are located in France, while two were in Austria, one in Italy, and one in Switzerland. More information and the full list of best beginner ski resorts can be found at: https://www.ernalow.co.uk/en-gb/blog/beginners/europes-most-beginner-friendly-ski-resorts