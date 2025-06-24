'I Paid £3,500 For An Eyebrow Transplant And It's Transformed My Life'

Ultra-thin high-arched brows were hugely fashionable and Patricia, now 48, longed to emulate the look of models and actresses at the time.

When her mum refused to take her to the beautician for shaping, Patricia, from Dublin, pulled the hairs out of her thick, unruly brows one-by-one.

“Being Spanish, I felt self conscious about my bushy eyebrows, so I experimented with plucking and wax-strips. For about ten years, I didn’t give it any thought,” Patricia, who works as a manager in tech startups, says.

“By the time I hit my mid twenties, I wanted to explore growing them a little bit thicker but couldn’t. The growth seemed to have halted so I just accepted it.”

By the time she reached her thirties, she seriously regretted the rampant tweezing and started to feel self conscious about her thin brows.

“I hated the look of my arched, thin eyebrows and tried High Definition [waxing and tinting] which helped a little,” she says.

“But by this point, I had way too little hair for the careful design to make a real impact. I also started to try eyebrow products such as eyebrow pencils and pomades, but the hair was too sparse.”

“I’d look at photos and feel disheartened as I knew I had beautiful eyes but the eyebrow shape was doing my face a big disservice.”

She tried micro-blading, but her oily skin caused the pigment to blur within weeks, leaving a tattoo-like appearance that only highlighted the areas without hair.

So in June last year, Patricia flew to London for a £3,500 eyebrow transplant at the Wimpole Clinic.

During the procedure, a surgeon uses a tiny needle to extract hair follicles from the donor area - usually an inconspicuous spot behind the ear or the back of the head - which are then positioned in small incisions along the bowline.

The clinic dissected individual follicles under a microscope, selecting only the healthiest hairs and over several hours, specialists implanted each follicle into pre-marked channels along her brow line, following her natural arch and facial symmetry.

“The surgeon took a whole strip of hair from the back of my head and I had a group of people then harvest the hairs under the microscope and implant them one by one,” Patricia says.

“ It was a very long day, but I felt okay afterwards, all things considered. I took a flight back to Dublin the day after, no problem. The convalescence was not hard at all. I had a little discomfort where the head scar was but it was very short-lived.”.

The bruising and swelling to the face dissipated quickly and within three days she was back at work, fielding calls and meetings with minimal sign of the procedure.

The first month brought a natural part of the hair growth cycle: the transplanted follicles shed their initial shoots.

Patricia watched tiny scabs fall away, a reassuring sign that the grafts had taken. By three months faint hairs emerged, and by six months she saw a marked difference: brows that were full enough to frame her eyes without the use of additional products.

Now, one year post-transplant, they have reached their peak. “Without a doubt it is one of the most impactful things I have done for my appearance,” she says.

“The change has been transformative for both my looks and self esteem. I feel my thicker, natural brows balance my facial features and lend a youthful lift to my eyes and cheekbones. I now feel super self confident.

“I have no issues these days stepping out without make-up. It was the best £3,500 I ever spent.”

1 . Contributed Patricia Gonzalez today Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Patricia Gonzalez today Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Patricia Gonzalez today Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Patricia Gonzalez in her early twenties after tweezing Photo: Submitted Share