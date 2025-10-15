'I retired at 32. Here’s how I got financial independence and live my life in Thailand now.'

Naz's first day of retirement at Wonderfruit festival Thailand (Cover Images)

It was watching a Justin Timberlake film at the age of 15 that led Naz Avo to radically rethink his future.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premise of the movie In Time was that people stop ageing at 25 and time then becomes the currency. You earn, spend and trade minutes. If your clock hits zero, you die.

Most Popular

“I realised then, that all I needed in my life was time,” Naz, now 34, says over Zoom from his mountainside flat in Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Ukraine, Naz lived a modest existence. Then, winning a US government scholarship as a teenager and spending a year in Texas at 15, he saw overconsumption and abundance like never before.

Naz in New York's Time Square in 2006 (Cover Images)

It made him question what he needed to be happy, but he also saw unbridled opportunity. He worked hard in college and got a job in an American software development company.

“I figured out, living like a student and getting a software developer’s salary, I could put away 60 to 70 per cent of my salary into investments. So I lived modestly and saw my account ballooning,” he says.

Naz is naturally frugal owing to his background. “It’s really hard for me to spend money,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I grew up in Ukraine in the 90s and though we didn’t have much, we had enough. We never splurged. I’m just wired that way.”

Naz can now afford luxury, but it doesn’t do much for him.

“Last year I was at a five star resort for my birthday,” he says. “It was nice. We had a good time. But I felt just fine, no different than if I was somewhere camping or something.”

Throughout his twenties, Naz practised discipline and sacrifice, living on $1,500 (£1,120) to $2,000 (£1,500) dollars a month.

And he travelled widely, living across Poland, US, Dubai, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, all the while earning American dollars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant he had enough money for a good life, especially in Asia.

“You can have an apartment for $500 dollars (£375) and then eat takeaway and that doesn’t break your budget,” he says.

Naz saved enough to buy a flat in Ukraine and one in Poland, both of which he rents out as Air BnBs, giving him a passive income. The rest of his money sits in funds he can forget about.

“I invested in ETFs (exchange-traded funds). Bonds, and stocks. That’s the lowest maintenance. Set and forget. It just works,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time he reached 32, Naz had reached his “magic number” - savings that meant he had enough to retire.

So he told his boss he was handing in his notice. They tried to keep him on, and colleagues were dumbfounded at the fact he was retiring, but Naz was set. He closed his laptop, boarded a flight to Bangkok, and marked the moment with a five-day festival.

“It was kind of like this big entry into the new chapter in life through a massive party. I felt horrible after five days. I realised I wasn’t 22 anymore. But I made good memories,” he says.

The first weeks of freedom were disorienting. “We are creatures of habits and my work habit was destroyed all of a sudden,” he says. “I didn’t have to do anything. That took about three months to settle down and completely retire my brain from thinking about work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then he got into the flow of things and spent slow mornings with coffee or reading and surfing. He works out, training in jiu-jitsu, running, yoga and is now into endurance events, and blogs about his adventures at Naz Avo | Tech, nomadic lifestyle, and financial independence .

But realising much of his socialising was with colleagues, he was lonely for a little while. Soon, he made friends elsewhere and now spends his afternoons scooting into the mountains and having long lunches.

Naz leans into the freedom of Thailand and the maths of ‘geographical arbitrage’.

“In Thailand it’s a territorial tax system,” he says. “My stock portfolio is not taxed. It’s growing faster than for someone who lives in the UK or in Germany.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He laughs at what his current rented flat would cost in London.

“It’s a serviced apartment, one bedroom,” he says. “They clean it, they change all the sheets. It’s 15,000 baht plus electricity. Roughly $500. It has a gym and a pool, a concierge and 24-hour security. I bet somewhere in London it would cost £3,000 or more.”

And he doesn’t own much stuff. His only expensive item besides his laptop is a scooter, affectionately named Susan.

“I don’t want to be owned. I want to be free. The more you own the more things own you,” he says simply. “Once I came to Asia, I never wanted to go back. Life is much better for myself here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the one thing that has bothered Naz is his brain. For a while he struggled with boredom, and curiosity brought him back to work.

His new project is Feedback Pulse, a tool that companies can use to survey their employees.

“Pulse surveys 360 interviews and peer recognition to improve company culture.. It’s a Software as a Service,” he says.

Currently in development but already having interest from around the world, he works on it for as many hours as he wants, and enjoys it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If necessary, he could return to work in a more formal role, though he says he has made himself “unemployable” because he is so used to his freedom.

His advice to anyone who wants to follow his lifestyle is simple.

“Just run the numbers,” he says.

“It made sense and I was very motivated to save up as much as possible.”

Naz knows that it’s an easy lifestyle; he has no partner and no dependents. But for now, he is happy and enjoying his freedom.

“I want to have control over my calendar. Which is at the moment mostly scooting around the mountains, eating some food and running around in the sunshine. I am very happy the way I am.”