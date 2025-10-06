I spent £2.5k to get rid of my saggy eyelids and it was worth every penny

A tired mum-of-four paid thousands of pounds on an op to banish her 'SAGGY EYELIDS' caused by years of sleepless nights.

Sophie Watkins had been considering upper blepharoplasty surgery for more than 10 years due to concerns over her 'hooded eyes' that 'runs in the family'.

The operation is a cosmetic procedure to remove excess skin, fat, or muscle from the upper eyelids to correct drooping or sagging eyelids.

The 32-year-old said her 'saggy' eyelids appeared to age her - and often looked worse due to being an overtired mum.

This prompted the marketing agency director to go under the knife in November last year, forking out £2,500 on the age-defying surgery.

Doctors removed 1.7cm of skin from Sophie's eyelid during the 40-minute op, before sewing her snipped skin back together - all while she was wide awake.

Now, the mum said the surgery has given her a more youthful appearance - and is urging others lacking confidence to consider an upper blepharoplasty.

Sophie, who lives in Bradford, West Yorkshire, said: "I've wanted it done for ages but thought I'd wait until I was a little bit older. I've always had hooded eyes, it runs in my family.

"They were saggy. There was loads of excess skin.

"[Being a mum of four] there's lots of sleepless nights, which does make you more tired.

"I always found the more tired that I was, the hooding of my eyes became more visible.

"I do like treatments, I've had a few different surgeries and am always investing in my skin.

"No matter what treatments I got, you can't change the fact you have hooded eyes. I knew it would make a huge difference in my face and make me look quite a bit younger and refreshed.

"I'm not trying to reverse aging, I know I'm getting older, it's more to get a fresher experience.

"I think hooded eyes made me look a lot older than I actually was."

Sophie paid £2,500 for an upper blepharoplasty at a UK clinic in which the surgeon cut into the creases of the eyelids to trim sagging skin and remove excess fat.

Sophie said the pain-free procedure took just 40 minutes and the mum was travelling back home on the train later that day.

Sophie said: "I was back on the train later that day. You could get it done on your lunch break.

"The results are instant. I didn't really bruise at all. A week after the procedure, I removed the tapes and you wouldn't really know I'd had it done.

"It's just a tiny line on my eyelid which is on the crease of my lid. I'm so happy with the results.

"It's made me look a lot fresher and less tired. It's given me more confidence and made me look so rejuvenated. It's made my face look younger.

"I want to maintain a more youthful look. I'm not trying to look 10 years younger, I'm happy I'm in my 30s, I have four kids so I'm always going to look more tired.

"This is just a little thing that'll make me feel more confident and give me a more youthful appearance.

"Life's too short if something brings you down and you can spend a bit of money to change it and it gives you a confidence boost, then go for it.

"There needs to be certain regulations in place and that's why picking the clinic is super important."