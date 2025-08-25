I thought I was run down from gym - but I had throat cancer from oral sex

HGV driver Frank was told the devastating news he had throat cancer -

A dad who blamed the lump in his throat on being run down from the gym was horrified to discover it was throat cancer - caused by ORAL SEX.

Frank Lane was shaving when he noticed a firm, egg-sized swelling on the right side of his neck and, believing it was swollen glands from hitting it hard at the gym, decided to monitor it.

A fortnight later when the swelling hadn't subsided, the 60-year-old went to his GP to get it checked out, there she spotted a mass on top of his tonsils and referred him for a biopsy.

Just 10 days after the biopsy, HGV driver Frank was told the devastating news he had throat cancer - and says doctors told him it was caused by HPV, contracted through oral sex.

Frank Lane was shaving when he noticed a firm, egg-sized swelling on the right side of his neck

Oral sex was attributed by Hollywood star Michael Douglas' as the cause of his throat cancer battle in 2010.

Frank claims doctors said his biopsy results suggested he'd picked the virus up 40 years earlier around the time he joined the army when he was 20.

After gruelling rounds of chemo and radiation therapy, Frank is now all clear and undergoing two-monthly checks.

The dad-of-two said after his diagnosis he thought 'I'm never doing that again', quipping that even if Kylie Minogue or Demi Moore knocked on his door he'd decline.

Frank, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, said: "When they said I had throat cancer I thought he was talking a load of rubbish for a split second because I'd stopped smoking 10 years ago.

"[When he said] you've got throat cancer from oral sex it was a surprise.

"Some of the guys I've told at work laughed, not because I had cancer but because of how it came about.

"They said I was talking a load of rubbish, I told them to Google it and I saw the colour drain from their faces. The consultant said because of the shape of the virus inside my biopsy they ascertain it's from about 40 years ago.

"I was sexually active around the age of 20. I was having fun, but I wasn't messing about with loads of different girls. When I got told, I was thinking 'f*ck that, I'm never doing it again'.

"To be honest it could be Kylie Minogue or Demi Moore and if they were like 'hey Frank come on' I'd be like 'nah, you're alright'."

Frank first noticed the swelling on his neck in November, 2023, then after a fortnight with no change he went to his GP, before his shocking diagnosis in December, 2023.

Frank, who was in the Royal Corps of Signals for 12 years, initially had two rounds of chemo at Henley Hospital in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in January 2024.

As it didn't touch the tumour, doctors recommended a gruelling six-week course of radiotherapy that blasted the cancer.

Frank said: "I was having a shave, felt my neck and thought 'that feels a bit hard'. It was just a slight swelling. When the doctor looked in my mouth she could actually see it sticking out of the top of my tonsils, it was the size of a boiled egg.

"I was very tired but I just thought it was down to work and not getting enough sleep. I was also waking up to go to the toilet three or four times a night, but I put that down to getting older.

"My partner said to give it a fortnight as it might be my glands - [caused by] the stress of going to the gym. I remember thinking 'what the hell are you talking about throat cancer?'

"I was in the army for 12 years and that [radiotherapy] was the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life."

Now 16 months on from completing treatment, Frank is urging people to get anything unusual checked out, joking that his advice for not ending up in the same boat is to 'not have oral sex'.

Frank said: "I've been telling a lot of people - colleagues at work, people I chat to and meet at the gym and they're like 'oh my God, you're kidding me?'?

"My advice would be don't have oral sex. For anyone who can't follow that, my advice would be if you have any unusual symptoms don't ignore them, get it checked out."

WHAT IS HPV? (info from NHS)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the name given to a group of viruses that affect the skin and moist membranes that line the body, such as those in the cervix (neck of the womb), anus, mouth and throat. It's often spread during sex, including oral sex.

HPV is known to cause changes in the cells of the cervix, which can lead to cervical cancer.

It's thought the virus may have a similar effect on the cells of the throat, but more research is needed.