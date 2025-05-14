I thought neck 'cyst' was going to land me in episode of Dr Pimple Popper

THE GRAPE-SIZED LUMP ON 40-YEAR-OLD STUART SMITH'S NECK

A fan of Dr Pimple Popper thought he had found himself living in his own episode of the 'gross' show - until a grape-sized neck 'cyst' turned out to be cancer.

Stuart Smith was on holiday in Cornwall with his wife Lauren Smith when she noticed a lump on the left side of his neck.

The couple, who were huge fans of US reality show Dr Pimple Popper, assumed he'd be one of the gross cases on the show so the 40-year-old decided to get checked out.

But the accountant was stunned when the cyst turned out to be stage three skin cancer, and needed surgery to remove 28 lymph nodes and part of his neck muscle.

40-YEAR-OLD STUART SMITH DURING HIS TRIP TO CORNWALL IN 2019

After three-and-a-half years of no evidence of disease, Stuart discovered the cancer had spread to his liver, thigh, lungs and lymph nodes.

Having exhausted all treatment options available in the UK, Stuart and Lauren, 30, have set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise £1.4million for TIL (tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes) therapy in the United States.

Stuart is now urging people to always get checked out if they notice any changes to their skin because a small bump can be life or death. Stuart, from Colchester, Essex, said: It just never occurs to you it'd be the worst-case scenario.

We were in Cornwall on holiday and driving to go ziplining. My wife noticed this little lump on my neck and said that's a bit different. I saw it in the mirror and thought oh yeah, I hadn't even noticed it before. It was like a grape on the side of the neck.

We carried on with our holiday and since we came back we got it checked to make sure it was nothing sinister there but obviously it did turn out to be sinister. We were watching Dr. Pimple Popper at the time and we pretty much diagnosed it as a cyst ourselves.

You see some gross terrible things on Dr Pimple Popper so I thought I might be living my own version of one of the cases on the show. After returning home from their April 2019 holiday, Stuart went to his GP and was then referred to hospital.

In August 2019 a biopsy revealed he had stage three melanoma with an unknown primary site. Teaching assistant Lauren said: It was a massive shock. We met with a surgeon who said they were going to remove the three lymph nodes.

We thought it wasn't a massive surgery but unfortunately when we got in there they realised it had spread into Stu's sternocleidomastoid muscle.

He didn't know that until he woke up and saw that half his neck was gone. After that initial shock he just had this determination to fight. The operation was successful and we thought we were done."

Stuart had three-and-a-half years where doctors were cautiously optimistic, before a routine scan in 2023 revealed the melanoma had returned and spread. In March 2025 he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, temporarily losing his ability to speak.

Lauren said: We bought a house and started to get our life back to normal and got our dog. It was approaching three-and-a-half years clear. We thought we were going to hit that five-year clear mark so we started to relax a bit.

Stu went for his routine scan and we didn't think much of it. We underestimated it so much. You just have hope and crack on as normal and life goes on. That was such a shock to us. Stuart, whose first words post-surgery were ready to fight, is now raising funds for TIL therapy in the US.

Stuart said: I massively want to beat cancer. I lost my best friend to cancer and it was awful. You just don't want cancer to win. There are so many other people in this situation as well and it's devastating.

Just get checked, even if it's something small. It is scary but it's worth getting checked. Any changes to your skin. A small lump can be life or death.

Lauren said: Our friends, family and people we don't even know have been absolutely incredible and we'll always be thankful for that. All we can do is try and we're holding onto hope. We're still looking at options and reaching out.