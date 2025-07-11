'I took 20 years off my face thanks to a laser op which cost less than £4,000'

Sharon feels and looks 20 years younger (Cover Media)

She was unhappy with her appearance as she reached her sixtieth birthday.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So Sharon McGregor took decisive action.

She decided to undergo a full facial laser resurfacing operation, which cost £3,995, and just a few weeks later, looks 20 years younger.

Sharon, 63, who works as an admin manager in Glasgow, did months of research before deciding this was the way forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon McGregor underwent a full facial laser resurfacing operation, which cost £3, 995 (Cover Media)

“I wasn't happy with the appearance of my skin,” Sharon says.

“I had several sun damage spots and red areas and wrinkles, and also my skin was clearly lacking collagen and was generally very tired looking.

“I had some knowledge of the treatment and the results which could be achieved and after researching the treatment over a long period of time I decided this was absolutely the correct procedure for me to achieve the outcome I wanted.”

A young Scottish medical aesthetics specialist Dr Paige Shaw, was the first woman in the UK to carry out the procedure, which took place in the award-winning Ever Clinic in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon McGregor before and after her procedure (Cover Media)

The operation uses the most advanced ablative and CO2 laser technology currently available.

Resurfacing is seen as a powerful facial rejuvenation tool because it is non-surgical. There is nothing put in the face which can wear off like fillers or Botox so the results are permanent.

It is increasingly favoured by some patients as an alternative treatment to injectable treatments like dermal fillers, which replace volume.

During her research, Sharon decided that the treatment would be a better fit for her needs than a facelift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I chose this procedure over a facelift as CO2 fully ablative laser resurfacing generates collagen,” she explains.

“Skin renewal also gets rid of unsightly sun spots and other marks on the skin as well as tightening the skin and particularly around the eyes.

“If I had gone for a facelift this would not have got rid of my sun spots nor brought on the production of collagen and skin renewal.”

During the treatment, the laser removes the skin surfaces in a controlled burn allowing new rejuvenated skin to come in its place and stimulates the growth of collagen in the deeper tissues for a tighten effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The patient has 10 days of intense healing after procedure to allow the smoother, tighter skin to renew itself.

Sharon’s treatment and recovery went well, though she did experience some pain which was managed with pain relief.

“The procedure and aftercare was highly professional as I expected and I did have 100 per cent confidence that I was in safe hands for the duration of my procedure,” she says.

“The procedure is not 100 per cent pain free it has to be said, but this was all fully explained to me prior via Dr Paige Shaw who carried out my treatment at the Ever Clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew what to expect, however the pain relief administered via the Ever Clinic does help considerably to manage this.

“The recovery for the first two weeks meant that I was unable to leave the house as you have to be careful of infection and your face does scab over.

“You also have to follow a strict regime of washing your skin at least twice daily and applying ointment which is very oily.”

After two weeks, Sharon was able to return to work and normal life although her skin was still in a recovery period which continued for three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am now at the three month period and my skin is much more settled,” Sharon says.

“I am also able to go make-up free as I now prefer the appearance of my skin without any of these products clogging up my pores – I also feel more confident in myself since the treatment.

“My regime in the morning involves washing, moisturising and applying factor 50 SPF protection.”

Sharon’s face has been wholly transformed and many of her friends and family have commented that she appears to be 20 years younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More people definitely comment on how good my skin is looking and how much difference the procedure has made taking years off,” says Sharon.

“I have had various comments from friends and family members and workplace colleagues such as ‘Wow, what a transformation, you look great and the difference is incredible!’

“I had another comment of ‘you look so much more like your daughter, it's taken years off you’.

“Even colleagues in my workplace have stopped me in my tracks to ask what have I had done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon is so pleased with her results and is delighted that she chose to have the rare surgery rather than a typical facelift.

“This treatment really does work, and definitely leaves you with a more youthful appearance - there is no doubt about that,” she adds.

“It is also less invasive than a facelift and I personally believe that CO2 ablative laser resurfacing gives a much better and more natural looking outcome which is also permanent.

“I feel that this procedure has made such a noticeable difference to my face and I am very happy that I went through with this procedure and with the outcome achieved.

“For anyone who may be considering this treatment I would recommend that they do their research fully as I did and understand what to expect and what will be achieved.”