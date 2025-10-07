I was attacked by a hawk-like bird of prey on the school run

A mum ash been left scared of doing the school run alone after being attacked by a BIRD OF PREY - who left her bloodied and with hearing problems.

Joanne Waller had decided to listen to a podcast on her walk home after dropping off her two sons Zach Waller, 11, and Eli Waller, eight, at school.

But as the 44-year-old walked through the village - ironically - named Peckleton in Leicestershire, she claims a 'giant, hawk-like' bird swooped past and startled her.

At first, the personal trainer says she thought nothing of it and continued on her walk across the fields.

A mum ash been left scared of doing the school run alone after being attacked by a BIRD OF PREY - who left her bloodied and with hearing problems.

But when something heavy hit her head, she feared she was being attacked and felt her head.

This is when Joanne realised the 'massive' bird had 'dive-bombed' her, clawed her head with its beak and talons and left her with five 'deep' cuts in her scalp.

A horrifying photo shows where the bird of prey, which she believes was possibly a kite, hawk or buzzard, swooped down and attacked her.

Immediately, the mum-of-two says she rang her husband Daniel Waller, 45, to come and pick her up.

She then went to her local medical centre where her wound was cleaned and she was given a tetanus shot.

Joanne claims she suffered mild concussion from the attack in July, which left her dizzy for weeks and saw her have to cancel some of her fitness classes.

And while it has now been over a month since the bird clawed her, she claims she is still suffering hearing problems in her left ear due to the inflammation in her head.

Joanne, from Desford in Leicestershire, said: "I had just done the school run.

"I had my headphones in and I was almost at the end of my walk and I saw the giant bird come towards me.

"I didn't think anything of it but it swooped past my head and startled me as it was quite close.

"I carried on walking and then I felt what can only be described as being hit over the head with a spade. It was so heavy and hard.

"Initially I thought I was being attacked by a human but as I looked up I saw the bird fly up and it was massive.

"I don't actually know what it was but in the village we have hawks, kites and buzzards.

"I removed my hand from my head and I was covered in blood.

"I was bleeding, my legs were starting to go a bit shaky and I was really dizzy.

"At the medical centre, a nurse said I had five deep cuts in my head.

"I thought it was its [the bird's] belly that had hit me but it was his beak and talons.

"I had to have a tetanus shot and I had a mild concussion for a few days.

"For the first few weeks after the attack I would get up and be dizzy.

"Now, my left ear is still not quite right. My ear is really blocked and feels like I can't hear properly and this is just the inflammation in my head."

Since the bird attack last month, Joanne admits she is fearful to return on the walk alone.

She says no one else in the village has reported being attacked by the same bird, but claims another lady did say the animal swooped down into her face while out walking.

Joanne said: "The village that the attack happened in is called Peckleton so it's quite ironic.

"I haven't dared to go back on the walk again alone.

"Apparently it's nesting season in early July so I can only assume the bird was protecting its nest."