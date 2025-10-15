'I was in agony but doctors kept saying I was making it up. I wasn't and I now have the scars to prove it.'

Rachael Doherty after surgery, she touched her neck, and the hard little ball she had been feeling was gone (Cover Images)

For years, Rachael Doherty knew something was wrong but doctors constantly dismissed her fears.

The 45-year-old had been battling relentless symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, ear pain, brain fog, exhaustion, that were brushed off again and again by doctors.

One specialist even told her the lump in her neck was nothing more than her carotid artery.

But on November 5, 2024, her worst nightmare was confirmed: she had papillary thyroid cancer, Bethesda VI, which is the most common form.

Rachael Doherty doctors told me I was fine for years, but I actually had thyroid cancer (Cover Images)

“I spent two months practically begging doctors to take me seriously,” says Rachael, from Hamburg, New York.

“I knew something wasn’t right. I was exhausted, I was in pain, I had swelling in my neck. But every time I asked for help, I was brushed off. They told me my blood work was normal, so it couldn’t be thyroid cancer. That’s a lie.”

Doctors often insist that thyroid cancer has no symptoms and that normal TSH levels mean a healthy thyroid. But Rachael says her experience proves otherwise.

“Two weeks before my diagnosis my TSH was ‘perfect’ according to them,” she says.

“And yet I had thyroid cancer. If I’d listened to them, I’d still be walking around thinking I was fine.”

Rachael’s instincts were hardly baseless. Her mother had fought to have her thyroid removed 25 years ago.

Doctors had told her too that she was exaggerating until surgery revealed her thyroid was completely dead. Her grandmother also had thyroid issues.

“I always knew thyroid problems were coming for me,” says Rachael.

Nine years ago, she spotted her first nodule. Slim-necked, she could see it clearly in the mirror. But when doctors scanned it, they told her it was just one harmless lump. What they didn’t mention was that she actually had five nodules.

“That would’ve been useful information,” she says.

“Instead, I was pushed back every single time I asked for follow-ups. It was just an ultrasound—it wasn’t even invasive. But they refused, over and over again.”

As the years went on, Rachael’s symptoms worsened. She suffered endless ear pain, first in one ear, then both. She visited ENT after ENT, only to be told her ears were clean. She endured multiple hearing tests despite never complaining of hearing loss.

“All I said was, ‘I have pain.’ They didn’t listen. They brushed me off,” she says.

Swollen lymph nodes, she was told, were just her artery. A sore throat was blamed on reflux.

“I tried every acid reflux diet and medication you can imagine,” she says. “Nothing helped. Because it wasn’t reflux—it was cancer.”

She also battled brain fog, crushing fatigue, sleep disturbances, and TMJ flare-ups from the pressure in her neck.

Rachael’s frustration deepened when she realised there might have been a clue in her blood work as far back as a year before her diagnosis.

“I had multiple blood tests, and one marker kept coming back high. That was my MPV, or mean platelet volume,” she explains.

“Every time I asked about it, my doctor brushed it off, saying he wasn’t concerned.”

She is quick to stress that MPV alone is not a reliable way to diagnose thyroid cancer.

“There are lots of reasons this level can be elevated,” she says. “Cancer is just one of them.”

Still, she later discovered she wasn’t the only one who had spotted the pattern.

“A lot of thyroid cancer patients have noticed their MPV was consistently high before their thyroid was removed,” Rachael says.

After reading an article from the National Institutes of Health, she was stunned to learn that elevated MPV has been observed in some cases of papillary thyroid cancer.

“Hello? That’s exactly what I ended up having,” she says.

“And now, post-surgery, my MPV is back in range. There was a clue all along, and they ignored it. Maybe if they’d taken it seriously, I wouldn’t have had to suffer for so long.”

One of Rachael’s most terrifying experiences was with a visibly swollen lymph node in her neck.

“It would swell up, go down, swell up again,” she says.

“This went on for years. But no doctor ever caught it when it was visible. Last June, I felt a huge lump while out for a walk. I went to an ENT, and he had the audacity to tell me it was just my artery. He didn’t even order imaging.”

When she was finally diagnosed, the pathology confirmed she had several inflamed lymph nodes, proving she had been right all along.

“After surgery, I touched my neck, and the hard little ball I’d been feeling was gone. Proof that I wasn’t imagining it. Proof that they should’ve listened.”

Now recovered from surgery and treatment, Rachael has turned her ordeal into a mission.

She regularly posts candid videos on TikTok, where she has built a growing community of fellow thyroid patients.

In one viral clip, she lists the four things she wishes she’d done sooner: see an endocrinologist, not an ENT; demand yearly ultrasounds, even for benign nodules; join thyroid support groups; and never let doctors dismiss symptoms as “just anxiety.”

“These are the steps I didn’t take, and they led me to cancer,” she says.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I did.”

Rachael has even published an e-book with 25 pages detailing her entire journey, from bad appointments and ignored symptoms to surgery, radiation, and the items that helped her cope post-op.

“So many people reach out with questions. I can’t always answer every comment, so I thought—why not put it all in one place? This way, people can get the answers I wish I’d had.”

But her battle doesn’t stop there. She’s now speaking out against the FDA’s decision to remove desiccated thyroid medication from the market, a drug many patients, including herself. rely on when synthetic hormones don’t work.

“They’re giving people one year to stop taking it,” she says angrily.

“Do they think our bodies adjust in a year? Some of us never feel the same without it. Without my thyroid, some days I already feel like my life is over. Taking this away will destroy lives.”

She believes pharmaceutical competition is behind the move and is urging people to sign a Change.org petition.

Despite everything, Rachael remains determined to turn her ordeal into something meaningful.

“I want people to know that thyroid cancer does cause symptoms. Normal blood work doesn’t mean you’re fine. And if you feel a lump or a swollen lymph node, don’t let doctors dismiss you. Push for answers. You know your body better than anyone else.”

For Rachael, the scars on her neck are more than a reminder of cancer—they’re proof of resilience, of survival, and of the fight she’s determined to keep waging for others.

“There’s no such thing as a good cancer,” she says.

“But if my story saves even one person from going through what I did, then at least some good can come out of it.”