I was left in coma with head injury after taking shortcut on way home

A lad who took a shortcut home from the pub is fighting for his life after jumping over a fence and smashing his head on concrete.

Brayden Cook had gone to the pub on the evening of September 26th while away on a hiking trip with friends in the Peak District.

After a 'few beers', the 19-year-old and his mate decided to take a quicker route home by hopping over a 5ft fence.

The pair didn't realise there was a steep slope on the other side leading down to the road, meaning there was a longer drops..

When Brayden jumped over the fence first, he fell further than expected and hit his head on the concrete below, knocking himself unconscious.

His mate immediately called for an ambulance and the supermarket worker was rushed to Royal Stoke Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, where he underwent a CT scan and full body scan.

He was then transferred to the ICU ward where he remains in a coma while his body tries to recover from the 'traumatic' brain injury.

Penny Cook, Brayden's mum, said she found out about his accident via a 'panicked' phone call from his friends and claims she collapsed when she heard the news.

The 49-year-old said when she first saw her son in the hospital he looked 'lifeless' and his left eye had swollen to the size of a 'football' and was black and blue.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up for Brayden to keep his mum by his side while he recovers and further funds will go towards his rehabilitation treatment.

The community physiotherapist said she prayed for her son not to die and is now anxiously waiting for him to wake up.

Penny, from St Ives in Cambridgeshire, said: "I dropped my son off at his mates around 2pm. They were going to the Peak District for a lads' weekend to do some hiking.

"On Friday night they went to the pub and had a few beers.

"When they left Brayden and his other mate said they were going to take a shortcut over the fence. Brayden went first.

"He didn't suspect that there was a slope or a hill [on the other side]. He must have just climbed over the fence and landed on his head.

"His mates called me and they said Brayden had had an accident and he was still breathing but unconscious. They were all so panicked.

"I went into full throwing-up mode. I was pacing, I felt sick and I collapsed a couple of times. It was just horrible.

"I just saw my little boy lying there with tubes in his mouth and his eye was so swollen. He was lifeless and it was horrible.

"I was just praying to not lose my boy."

As well as a bleed on the brain, Brayden also suffered facial fractures.

Penny said she's been told Brayden will need to remain in hospital for up to six months and his rehabilitation could take up to a year.

The mum of one says her son is now being slowly taken off his sedation but it remains a 'waiting game' to assess the long-term effects of the accident.

Penny said: "Luckily the bones [in his face] haven't displaced so they are treating it conservatively and he might not have to have surgery.

"His left eye was like a football and black and blue. He had three-inch stitches on the left side of his head as well. His face was dark yellow with bruises too.

"It's a bit of a guessing game of how he's going to wake up. I kept asking if he was going to make it and they [the doctors] said they couldn't give me an answer and it was a matter of just waiting.

"I'm in a bit of a catch 22, because I want him to wake up and be okay but I don't want him to wake up and have problems

"While he's lying there asleep, he has no problems."

Penny says she and Brayden were meant to be flying to Thailand on December 10th for a five-and-a-half week backpacking adventure but this will now be rearranged.

She hopes to get her son private neuro-rehabilitation treatment with the money raised through the GoFundMe and also help her to remain by his side while he recovers.

Penny said: "The trip now won't happen as he won't be able to fly for a while because of the pressure on his brain.

"He went to Thailand for two-and-a-half months this year and didn't come back with a scratch. He went to the Peak District and this is where we're at.

"Because I'm self-employed and I'm not earning [as I'm with Brayden], I still have a house to run and I'm paying for accommodation near the hospital too.

"Brayden also needs supplies and the bulk of the money will go towards his rehab."

You can donate to Brayden's fundraiser here [PLEASE INCLUDE LINK]: https://gofund.me/059d649c2