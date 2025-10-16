'I was left with a Mini-Me penis - after what Dr Google said was a wart turned out to be cancer'

A dad says relying on 'Dr Google' left him with a 'Mini-Me' manhood - when a 'wart' turned out to be PENILE CANCER.

A dad says relying on 'Dr Google' left him with a 'Mini-Me' manhood - when a 'wart' turned out to be PENILE CANCER.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Hernon first noticed a white spot on the shaft of his penis that developed into a cauliflower-shaped growth in August 2023. After looking his symptoms up online Robin was confident that 'Dr Google's' diagnosis of it being a wart was true, and hoped it would go away.

Most Popular

But in October 2024, 14 months after the dad-of-two first noticed it, the spot had developed and grown into a large weeping cauliflower-like growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After plucking up the courage to get it checked out by a GP and applying for an appointment by phone the electrical engineer was referred to a sexual health clinic.

A dad says relying on 'Dr Google' left him with a 'Mini-Me' manhood - when a 'wart' turned out to be PENILE CANCER.

There, he claims he was repeatedly 'interrogated' about the number of sexual partners he had - despite being happily married to his wife. Staff planned to freeze what they initially believed was a genital wart off, but after a doctor examined it he was immediately referred to hospital.

The 62-year-old said when the specialist examined him, he told him it was penile cancer and booked him in for surgery.

The grandad-of-four urged the surgeon to 'take off what you've got to take' to shift the cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin had a partial penectomy and now jokingly refers to his manhood as a 'Mini-Me', which, although shorter, is still functional.

Just three weeks after being told surgery was a success, Robin is sharing his ordeal in order to encourage blokes to get anything unusual investigated by a doctor.

Robin, from Peterborough, Cambridge, said: "When the specialist said it was penile cancer, I just said to him 'do what you have to do to remove the cancer, I want the rest of my life'.

"'I want to get back to my grandkids so take off what you've got to take'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a partial removal so I [now] have a 'Mini-Me'. The internal organ is still functional so I can still urinate from a similar location."

After first noticing the small spot in August 2023, Robin monitored it and only decided to take action in October 2024 when it grew and started weeping.

Due to its location it was difficult for Robin to sit comfortably, especially when his grandkids visited and 'jumped all over him'.

Robin said: "We were away in Cyprus in October and that's when I noticed the growth was accelerating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It started off as a small spot midway on the shaft then it started to grow into a cauliflower shape that started weeping.

"That was my driving force and I thought 'I've got to see someone now'. Because of where it was, it was uncomfortable to sit. It was difficult to hide the pain when my grandchildren were jumping all over me.

"Internally I was crying, but I couldn't show anything. I kept it hidden from my wife because at the time, when I felt something wasn't right, she was getting bad news from family and I didn't want to add to it.

"I contacted my doctor via a message system, they said 'you need to see [a sexual health clinic]. They interrogated me to see what sexual partners I had - both male and female - that made me very angry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had two partners in my life and to be interrogated [like this] annoyed me. I'm happily married. They were ready to treat it as a wart and freeze it. The doctor there had a look and said 'it's not a wart, it's something more severe'. I then got a referral to a specialist."

At Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on March 29 Robin was given the devastating news it was cancer. Robin underwent surgery for a partial penectomy on June 25 and was told on August 14 the cancer was gone.

He now needs to undergo four-monthly check-ups to check the cancer hasn't returned.

Robin said: "Hearing the doctor say it was penile cancer - I'd already accepted that it was the worst. For me it was 'what can we do? How quick can we do it?'.

"The hospital is the top dog, he's a brilliant surgeon."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Robin is sharing what he's been through to encourage blokes to regularly check themselves and go to the doctors if they discover anything unusual.

Robin said: "It's a man thing [not getting things checked]. If anything's not right, get it checked. It's better to see a doctor [and for them] say it's ok [than not].

"We're all human, don't be worrying about where it is or what it is. We all have one - whether you have one a different shape to mine [or not].

"I can't stress enough if something isn't right you've got to get it checked. If they [doctors] say they're busy you hammer on their door until you get in."

WHAT IS PENILE CANCER? (Info from NHS)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penile cancer is a rare cancer that mostly affects the skin of the penis and the foreskin.

Treatment for most penile cancers caught very early include creams and laser therapy.

If not caught early, treatment may mean surgery.

Roughly half of all penile cancers are caused by certain types of a virus called human papillomavirus (HPV).

You might also be more likely to get penile cancer if you are over 50, smoke, have problems pulling back your foreskin, a condition called phimosis.