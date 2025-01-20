‘I’d rather be called a c*** than a celebrity’ - George Clarke’s amazing confession as he laughs off claims he’s a celeb

George Clarke

George Clarke has joked there’s only one c-word he wants to be called - and it’s not a celebrity!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amazing Spaces presenter has become a household name for hosting a range of housing and interior design shows for Channel 4 and 5 for more than 20 years. But the Sunderland native insists he hasn’t lost his working-class roots despite his TV fame.

Being a keen biker is something he feels helps keep him grounded too, as he explained to motorcycle podcast Full Chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me I’m an architect on telly. I don’t even like the c-word, celebrity,” he laughed while speaking to co-hosts David Prutton and Iwan Thomas.

“If you’re going to call me a c-word, call me the proper one! That would be the best compliment ever, I’d be over the moon with that. I can’t even say the word because you’re going to lose all your listeners. I’ll put the beep in; you’re either a good ‘beep’ or you’re a bad ‘beep’. If you’re a good ‘beep’ then that’s fine with me.

“It normalises me being part of the bike community, rather than the bloke off the telly and that’s the stronger thing. Even away from the biking, I don’t like the word celebrity. For me it’s a trade. My grandad always said: ‘Get a job and be a grafter’. And I’m a grafter, I just graft. Whether it’s on telly or whether it’s in my architectural practice or whatever it might be, I’m a grafter.

“I teach architecture, I go to university and do lectures, I write about it. For me, I’m just doing architecture on telly. I genuinely don’t see myself as being a celeb and that’s probably why I am who I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the episode, Clarke showed the boys his custom-made Triumph Ghost and how his idea for the bike came about. However, the down-to-earth Mackem quickly baulked at suggestions the project came via a freebie.

“I paid for my Triumph by the way, let’s just get that out there!,” he added during the episode.

“And I paid for the customisation, I bloody did! What a favour that was to Triumph. When they called me up I thought: ‘Ah this is going to be great this, free bike, free everything!’ No! I paid for the lot - I haven’t had a free bike in ages.”