If your surname is Smith - check these unclaimed estates worth millions

There are currently a significant number of unclaimed estates in the UK, many linked to common surnames such as Smith and Jones.

A new study reveals that Smith is the most common surname associated with unclaimed estates in the UK.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, conducted by Property Buyers Today , analysed data from Unclaimed Estates.com records to identify which surnames are most likely to have left behind property that has yet to be claimed by relatives.

Most Popular

Top 10 surnames with the most unclaimed estates

Rank Surname Number of unclaimed estates 1 Smith 100 2 Jones 55 3 Brown 45 4 Williams 37 5 Taylor 31 6 Wilson 30 7 Johnson 29 8 Thomas 27 9 Davies 26 10 Ryan 22

Smith tops the list with 100 unclaimed estates, almost twice as many as the second-place surname. This makes Smith by far the most common name on the unclaimed estates list, with these properties potentially worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in total. Notably, Smith is also the most common surname in the country, with over 600,000 individuals sharing it, which may explain why it appears so frequently on the unclaimed estates list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones takes second place with 55 unclaimed estates, representing a significant drop from the number associated with Smith, but still a substantial figure. With Jones being one of the most common surnames in the UK, many people with this name might be unaware they have an entitlement to unclaimed property.

Brown ranks third with 45 unclaimed estates, followed by Williams in fourth place with 37 unclaimed estates. The research shows that these common surnames consistently appear in high numbers on the unclaimed estates register.

Completing the top five is Taylor with 31 unclaimed estates, just ahead of Wilson which has 30 unclaimed estates. Together, the top five surnames account for 268 unclaimed estates, highlighting the scale of unclaimed property associated with just a handful of family names.

Johnson and Thomas are also among the top surnames with unclaimed estates with 29 and 27, respectively. Davies ranks ninth with 26 unclaimed estates, while Ryan rounds out the top ten with 22 unclaimed estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast to the high numbers of unclaimed estates associated with common surnames like Smith and Jones, many surnames are associated with just a single unclaimed estate. Of the 1,463 surnames analyzed in the study, 1,073 were associated with just one unclaimed estate. This stark difference shows how certain family names appear much more frequently in unclaimed property records.

Saif Derzi, Founder of Property Buyers Today, commented on the findings,

"There are currently a significant number of unclaimed estates in the UK, many linked to common surnames such as Smith and Jones. These estates arise when someone dies without leaving a will or known relatives.

“Unclaimed estates are listed on the government’s Bona Vacantia list, which is updated daily. If you find a possible match, you can submit a claim to the Bona Vacantia Division, providing evidence of your family connection through documents such as birth, marriage, or death certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to act promptly, as claims must usually be made within 12 years of the estate’s administration being completed. While the process can be complex, the potential inheritance may be substantial."