'I'm a former model - but now I put men to shame in eating challenges'

A former model flew out to Benidorm to devour a 40-ITEM full English breakfast in a record seven minutes - as she felt British blokes were 'letting the nation down'.

Leah Shutkever says she'd seen social media posts of 'embarrassing' attempts to conquer the 3,500-calorie 'belly buster' challenge at Uncle Ron's cafe bar in Benidorm, Spain.

The meal contains four sausages, four bacon rashers, four fried eggs, four hash browns, four halves of toast, six tomatoes, half a large tin of baked beans, 10 mushrooms and two pieces of fried bread.

The determined 35-year-old jetted to Spain on September 1 with the sole purpose of tackling the mammoth meal, which has a success rate of just 3%, the very same day.

Footage shows her swiftly shovelling the food into her mouth using her hands to complete the challenge in a record time of six minutes and 45 seconds.

Bikini model-turned-professional eater Leah explains she felt someone needed to 'represent Britain' as the men she'd seen online were 'letting the nation down'.

Uncle Ron's owner Georgia Smith says she was stunned Leah broke the record, which stood at seven minutes and 10 seconds, and insists she 'put men to shame'.

Their video of her success has attracted comments from baffled users who were stunned a 5ft 8in lady weighing just 11 stone could complete such a feat. The breakfast costs just €12 (£10.39) but if you eat it within 20 minutes you get it for free and take home a Uncle Ron's-branded T-shirt.

Leah, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, said: "The British men were letting everyone down so I had to go over there and sort it out. I've been tagged in this challenge thousands of times and told I have to go and represent the UK because the British people are embarrassing us.

"I was very confident and I've got many years of experience but my intention was to present a video and not just go all-out on the food without talking about it. When the last minute came I went for it because people said I had a minute left so I shut up.

"When I finished everyone was so happy. I don't think anyone thought that record would be eaten because it was so good. The response was great because I don't look like your typical competitive eater."

Leah, who says she fasted for around 16 hours before the challenge, says she then spent two days enjoying the Benidorm sun before flying home back to the UK. The former architect and interior designer realised her talent for eating challenges when she finished one that her brother had failed 10 times previously.

She's been a professional eater since 2018 and now has 40 Guinness World Records to her name, including being the fastest to eat a Terry's Chocolate Orange in 57.14 seconds.

Uncle Ron's owner Georgia was pleased the professional eater chose to fly out for her challenge and was stunned she completed it so quickly.

Georgia, from Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, said: "She just came in and smashed the record. It wasn't surprising that she completed the challenge but I didn't expect her to do it that quickly. She's put the men to shame. 100 per cent. We were over the moon to have her."

Uncle Ron's Facebook post said: "We've had the pleasure of Leah Shutkever who flew especially in to see us Uncle Ron's to try the famous belly buster challenge. She absolutely SMASHED it in six minutes and 45 seconds! This is the time to beat as it's our NEW RECORD!!!"

One commented: "Wow lady you have put the men to shame."

A second said: "Might as well jack it in as nobody's ever beating that time."

A third added: "I've only heard her before and never seen her. I always assumed she was built like a fridge."